Rajon Rondo Fractures Thumb During Practice, Out For 6-to-8 Weeks Ahead Of NBA Restart

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a significant injury in practice, just weeks ahead of the NBA restart. The news of Rajon Rondo injured was revealed by several press reports. According to them, the player suffered a broken right thumb in practice during the Sunday night practice in Florida. The LA Lakers are in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart and practised for the first time on Saturday.

Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 13, 2020

The news of Rajon Rondo thumb injury was later confirmed by the LA Lakers as well. The team revealed that the LA guard will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week. As a result of the Rajon Rondo thumb injury, the player is expected to return to basketball only after 6-8 weeks out on the sidelines.

However, this is not the first surgery the player will be going through. Having signed for LA Lakers in 2018, Rajon Rondo missed games for the team on two separate occasions during the 2018 season. The player has undergone surgeries to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand and a torn ligament in his right ring finger in the past as well.

The Rajon Rondo injury comes at a difficult time for LA Lakers ahead of the NBA restart. The team is already without its starting guard Avery Bradley after the player opted out of the NBA restart owing to coronavirus concerns. While the LA Lakers had singed JR Smith as Bradley’s replacement, the Rajon Rondo thumb injury is a huge setback for the team.

LA Lakers will be hoping to get the player back as soon as possible as the player recovers from the Rajon Rondo thumb injury. The 34-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 5 assists through 48 appearances for the Lakers this season. Rajon Rondo has started 3 games for the Lakers, averaging 20.5 minutes per game.

If the Lakers waived Rondo, they would not be able to replace him. Not a solution https://t.co/RJuQcPjuR1 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) July 13, 2020

Even though the news of the Rajon Rondo thumb injury is a setback for the Lakers, the timeline on the Rajon Rondo injury could see the player back in action for the Western Conference Finals series. The LA Lakers have no option but to wait for the player to recover, as they wouldn’t be allowed to replace Rondo if they cut him from the squad. While the Rajon Rondo injury news is unfortunate, the LA Lakers have JR Smith and Dion Waters to take the player’s position. The Rajon Rondo thumb injury will also throw Alex Caruso in the limelight as the player will be expected to play a larger role in the NBA restart.

Image Courtesy: AP