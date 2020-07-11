JR Smith Gets Into Trouble With NBA For 'exposing Too Much' About Life In NBA Bubble

The newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster, JR Smith, has apparently gotten into trouble with the NBA as soon as he reported at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside the NBA bubble while also expressing his thoughts on the various amenities provided at the hotel.

Also Read | NBA Bubble Food: League Emphasizes Mental Health As Teams Await Disney ‘bubble’

JR Smith in trouble after revealing too much about NBA bubble food and other amenities

However, before the 34-year-old could really get through with his "NBA Bubble with JR Smith" episode, a representative from the NBA told him to take the video down for exposing too much. JR Smith ended his NBA bubble tour on Thursday stating the NBA made him shut down his Instagram Live feed. "Aw man, they mad at me bro. I'm gone. Just got the text. Exposing too much s**t. Gotta go. My bad. My bad."

nba made jr smith shut it down lmfao pic.twitter.com/BpFJ37CESC — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 10, 2020

Also Read | NBA Bubble Video: LeBron James Ain't Eating This: Isaiah Thomas Reacts To NBA Bubble Foood

Before ending his live broadcast, JR Smith provided an inside look at several amenities in the NBA bubble, complaining about almost everything - be it food or even a missing blanket. Here's what Smith had to say after he took a first look at the NBA bubble food: "We're professional athletes and all that. But, then you be over there crying talking about somebody can't stay healthy and their body is breaking down and all this other s**t? You wanna mo*******ing Ferrari to run like a Ferrari cause you paid for it as a Ferrari, but you keep gassing it up with Chrysler s**t."

😭😂 ay why JR Smith go off real quick on the NBA about the food at the bubble 😂 good to have you back my boy pic.twitter.com/Mp5InzWhi7 — Smoove2k 🦍 (@Smoovington610) July 10, 2020

Also Read | Dion Waiters Was Chosen Over JR Smith By Lakers In March Due To His 'ball-handling' Skills

NBA bubble video, JR Smith in trouble

The Lakers star was even unhappy about the lack of a blanket in his room. He also showed off the bracelet given to players to monitor the coronavirus symptoms and body temperature changes. "Got my little band and s**t so they can keep tabs on me. Tracking device. Stay woke."

The hotel ain’t give JR Smith a gotdamn blanket. 🤣 #LakersBubble pic.twitter.com/DWC4tFfXcG — SILO (@SiloSara) July 10, 2020

It is highly unlikely that JR Smith will land into some kind of trouble for his Instagram live session. With the league looking to avoid any kind of distractions before the season resumes on July 30, reports indicate Smith will be instructed to tone down his social media sessions while he is inside the bubble. Los Angeles Lakers, who are 1st in the Western Conference with a 49-14 (win-loss) record, have already qualified for the playoffs. Their first game inside the bubble will be against cross-city rivals LA Clippers on July 30 (July 31 IST).

Also Read | NBA Bubble Food Vs MLS Bubble Food: How Are The Two Leagues Coping With Competition Amid A Pandemic?

(Image Credits: JR Smith Instagram Handle)