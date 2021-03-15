Roy Hibbert In Awe Of 76ers Campaign & Joel Embiid's Game: "I Would Love For Them To Win"

Last season, two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert worked with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team – led by Joel Embiid – finished with a No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings last season. Now (with Embiid in line for an MVP award) the team leads the East with a 27-12 (win-loss) record. While talking to Indian reporters while discussing the RF Jr NBA initiative, Hibbert detailed his views on the 76ers season, and why he thinks they can win the title.

Roy Hibbert on Joel Embiid and the 76ers 2020-21 campaign

"I would love him (Joel Embiid) win the MVP", Hibbert said, impressed with Embiid's growth this season. Averaging 29.9 points per game this season, the Cameroonian has surpassed LeBron James to become the frontrunner for this year's NBA MVP award. Hibbert further discussed Embiid's game, referring to the 26-year-old as a "hybrid centre".

"He can shoot with the ball on the floor and dominate in the paint. He definitely would make a statement and I'm happy for him," Hibbert said. He mentioned the team making adjustments for Embiid, surrounding him with shooters to help elevate his game, as well as the teams. Though Embiid shot effectively last season, the 76ers roster failed to support him.

Hibbert further spoke about Embiid's competitive side, hoping that the 76ers win a title this time. "The amount of times I was guarding him last year and he would hit me in the pulse to hard my neck went stiff".

"He is a beast to handle down there," Hibbert said, speaking about Embiid potentially doing both – winning MVP and the title. "But Brooklyn's looking pretty nice too. That's a tough one".

While the 76ers are currently leading, the Nets trail with their 26 wins and 13 losses. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on their rosters, the Nets have been favourites to win the title this year. Though Embiid and the 76ers have their work cut out for them, fans are already looking forward to a Nets-76ers series during the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

The RF Jr NBA initiative

After the Zoom call with reporters, Hibbert engaged with multiple kids through the Jr NBA programme. Aware of the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hibbert expressed his wish to come and meet kids in India, hoping to impart as much knowledge as he can.

“I think you guys are very important," Hibbert acknowledged, agreeing that the NBA wants to "tap" the Indian market.

Before the pandemic set in, two pre-season games between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings were played at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in 2019. NBA Academy India's student-athletes like Sanjana Ramesh and Riyanshu Negi have already made their move to the USA, taking one step closer to their NBA dream. The Junior NBA programme, which has reached 14.5 million youth (2019-20 season), reaches out to a younger generation.

