Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal's Clutch 3s Ends Wizards' Losing Streak: WATCH

When the Washington Wizards traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook, everyone expected a better season for the team. With a roster boasting Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, fans and experts expected a strong start – only to be met with consecutive losses. This weekend though, the Wizards snapped their four-game losing streak, edging past the Brooklyn Nets for a clutch win.

NBA live score: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal trump the Nets

In what seemed like another lost game, Beal and Westbrook hit three-pointers in a 3.8-second duration to bag the Wizards 149-146 win against the Nets on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Westbrook lead with team-high 41 points, while Beal dropped over 30 once again. While Durant, Irving and even Joe Harris posted impressive numbers for the Nets, the Wizards managed to defend them.

Beal scored his three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left, reducing the deficit to 146-144. Garrison Matthews deflected Harris' pass to Westbrook next, who made a three with 4.3 seconds remaining, obtaining their 147-146 lead. While Irving attempted to even the score, his layup did not make it through the basket. Beal made two free throws in the end to seal the Wizards' 149-147 victory.

The Nets, on the other hand, broke their four-game winning streak. Harris scored a career-high 30 points. The Nets were also missing James Harden – whose presence could have helped the team win. Harden was out due to a thigh contusion.

Russell Westbrook was asked what has changed with his overall health in the last week;



“I got healthy...I was out there playing with one leg, giving it everything I have.”



Happy to see Russ back. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rvf2Yidx0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 1, 2021

After the game, Westbrook was also asked about the change in his game. As per the 2017 NBA MVP, he has gotten healthier this past week – which has shown in his performance. He dropped a 40 for the first time this season, hoping to score more as the season progresses. Beal, on the other hand, has scored consistently – currently leading the league is scoring.

After their previous few losses, social media had pointed out Beal's candid disappointment, asking the league to 'free' him from the Wizards.

Nets vs Wizards score

Russell Westbrook points: 41 PTS, 4 REBS, 8 ASTS

Kevin Durant points: 37 PTS, 7 REBS, 6 ASTS

Bradley Beal points: 37 PTS, 6 REBS, 4 ASTS

Joe Harris points: 30 PTS, 1 REB, 5 ASTS

Kyrie Irving points: 26 PTS, 4 REBS, 8 ASTS

Robin Lopez points: 10 PTS, 4 REBS

(Image credits: AP)