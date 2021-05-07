Russell Westbrook On The Verge Of Historic Feat In NBA, Oscar Robertson Rooting For Star

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook recorded the 180th triple-double of his career on Thursday, guiding the Washington Wizards to victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Amalie Arena. The 32-year-old racked up 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists for the Wizards to help them to a 131-129 OT win over the Raptors. Westbrook is now on the verge of NBA greatness and only one triple-double away from tying Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in league history.

Washington Wizards superstar Russell Westbrook is set to write his name in NBA history. The two-time NBA scoring champion is now only one triple-double shy of tying record holder Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in league history. With his game-winning triple-double against the Raptors, Westbrook became the first player to record a whopping 50 assists and rebounds over a three-game span.

Westbrook's 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists against the Raptors also recorded his 180th career triple-double. Robertson currently leads the NBA's all-time list for triple-doubles with 181 career triple-doubles. However, the Bucks legend is rooting for Westbrook to break his personal record and has no doubt that the Wizards star will surpass his haul of triple-doubles.

While speaking to the New York Times, the 82-year old Robertson, who won the NBA championship in 1971, said, "I totally enjoy the way Westbrook plays. He’s a dynamic individual. They’ve moved him around to different teams and I don’t know why because I think he’s one of the star guards in basketball. I guess they thought that when he went to Washington that he would not be that effective, but, man, he’s done a tremendous job. There's no doubt that he will break my record."

Westbrook still has five games this season in which he can either tie or break NBA icon Oscar Robertson's record. This season, Westbrook is averaging a phenomenal 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Wizards. However, the Wizards have no hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

Westbrook was selected 4th overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, who then relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder a few days later. He spent 11 seasons with the Thunder before joining the Houston Rockets in 2019. Following a rather underwhelming season with the rockets, Westbrook joined the Wizards in 2020.

He is a two-time NBA scoring champion and a two-time NBA assist leader as well. Westbrook, however, has never won an NBA championship so far. He came close in 2012, but his Thunder side fell in the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat.

