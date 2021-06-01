Russell Westbrook Moves Ahead Of Jason Kidd To 3rd On NBA's Playoff Triple-doubles List

After creating history by breaking Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, Russell Westbrook is on track to make history as he surpassed Jason Kidd in the NBA Playoffs all-time triple-double list. Westbrook recorded 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 4 against Philadelphia. After starting the season slowly, Westbrook went on a marauding run after the all-star break. He secured 38 triple-doubles this season and for the fourth time in his career, he averaged a triple-double scoring 22.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG and 11.7 APG.

Westbrook started his career at Oklahoma City Thunder, where he formed a formidable duo with Kevin Durant. The duo reached multiple conference finals and also managed to reach the NBA Finals in 2012, but fell short against the Miami Big 3. In 2016 after KD made an exit, Russ played a big role in OKC and his performances helped him become the League MVP. After winning all the individual accolades and breaking multiple records Westbrook only needs a ring to cement his legacy.

Russell Westbrook triple-double record

After securing another triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 40-year-old record of 181 triple-doubles. He along with Bradley Beal has changed the fortunes of the Wizards as they led the team into the NBA Playoffs 2021 after going 17-32 to start the season. Westbrook will now be challenging the Playoffs record after securing his 12th triple-double which helped him surpass Jason Kidd who previously occupied the 3rd spot with 11 to his name.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards

Washington have successfully managed to save themselves from a series sweep after a brilliant win in Game 4. Although Westbrook shot a dismal 3-19 from the field, he was instrumental in their win as he drilled clutch free throws in the 4th quarter that sealed the win for them. The 76ers vs Wizards series heads to Washington for Game 5, and the Wizards will be hoping to make the most of it as Joel Embiid looks doubtful for the next game after he walked out of the court following an awkward fall. Bradley Beal, who came 2nd in NBA scoring this season had yet another brilliant game as he went for 29 points against the 76ers and will be hoping to continue his exploits in Game 5.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washinton Wizards schedule

Game 5: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Wednesday, June 2 at 7:00 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 4:30 AM IST]

Game 6: State Farm Arena, Washington D.C

Friday, June 4 [to be decided]

Game 7: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Sunday, June 6 [to be decided]

Picture Credits: NBA/Twitter