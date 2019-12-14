Sacramento Kings Entertain Fans By Hosting Adorable Baby Yoda Race During Star Wars Night

Sacramento Kings celebrated their Star Wars night by conducting an adorable Baby Yoda race on Friday, December 13 EST (Saturday, December 14 IST) at the Golden 1 Center. Babies dressed up as Baby Yoda as they raced to the finish line. The Sacramento Kings played against the New York Knicks that night. The Kings lost 103-101.

So fast, they are 🤣❤️



The @SacramentoKings really had a baby Yoda race! pic.twitter.com/DDozse6BjN — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Sacramento Kings entertain fans with baby Yoda race during their Star Wars night

Every @StarWars fan can agree: All Baby Yoda’s are cute 👶🤩 pic.twitter.com/0X5wOBZHIq — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 14, 2019

The only thing better than a baby race is a Baby Yoda race. 😭



(🎥: @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/LhBn8P4QrB — theScore (@theScore) December 14, 2019

The Baby Yoda race was not the only attraction for the night. The Kings conducted the Star Wars night in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Though the Baby Yoda race was the highlight, an exclusive trailer for Star Wars' last chapter was released – The Rise of Skywalker. Alan Fernandes (Tusken Raider in Episode IV: A New Hope), Andrew Nelson (Darth Vader in Special Edition Scenes) and Tim Donaldson (Jawa in Episode IV: A New Hope) were also in attendance. The Kings also organised Star Wars Costume Cam, Chewbacca Cam and Tauntaun Races. The Sacramento Kings will play against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. The Kings have an 11-14 win-loss record and are ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

