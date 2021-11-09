Sacramento Kings Vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Sacramento Kings face Phoenix Suns at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California for the second time in the NBA 2021-22 season on Tuesday. Suns, meanwhile head into the match on the back of a four-game winning streak and would hope to win their fifth match after losing to Kings in their previous clash on October 28. During the October 28 match. Kings won the match 110-107 as Buddy Hield top-scored for the team by scoring 26 points, while Harrison Barnes scored 22 points.

In the tightly fought match, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker scored 21 and 31 points respectively for the Suns in a losing cause. Despite the past results, Suns are currently in brilliant form and will look to be on the front foot of the match with their key players being Devin Booker and Jae Crowder as Ayton will possibly miss the match due to an injury. Meanwhile, Kings head to this match after losing to Indiana Pacers on Sunday Night, before winning two back-to-back matches against Charlotte Hornets and New Orlean Pelicans. Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, and Richaun Holmes are the Kings players who are expected to shine in the match on Tuesday.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Kings vs Suns match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start at 8:00 AM IST on Tuesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Kings vs Suns match by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels on their TV. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of the NBA by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM EST on Monday.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Kings vs Suns match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel. The live streaming of the match would be available on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 AM on Tuesday in the UK.

(Image: AP)