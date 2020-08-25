Sanjana Ramesh, Pritish Kokate Relay Their Experience As India's 'NBA Virtual Fans'

With fans unable to attend the NBA games at the Orlando bubble, the league and Microsoft came together with the concept of 'NBA Virtual fan', which provides an interactive interface for fans to experience a game. As only 320 seats are available per game, one has to be quick to book their courtside spot. With limited places available, Indian hoopsters Sanjana Ramesh and Pritish Kokate were able to experience the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks playoffs first-round Game 4 as virtual fans.

Sanjana Ramesh, Pritish Kokate witness the Luka Doncic game-winner as an NBA Virtual fan

While talking to Republic World, Sanjana and Kokate detailed their "real" experience as a virtual fan, sharing the panel with Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry and being able to witness the Doncic game-winner and 43-point performance which propelled the Mavericks to their 135-133 overtime victory. Both student-athletes were supporting Doncic and the Mavericks, who levelled the series 2-2 before Tuesday's (Wednesday IST) Game 5.

"It is definitely a different experience because it's not just you watching a game on your own, it's like you are with a panel of other people watching this game," Sanjana explained, who was pleasantly surprised at the Mavericks' dominant second-half. The 18-year-old student-athlete, who is currently studying at the North Arizona University, Flagstaff, couldn't keep the excitement out of her voice while recounting her experience of being in the same place, albeit virtually, as Steph Curry.

"I realise how crazy it is to be a virtual fan because Steph Curry actually made a surprise visit in the game and just the thought that he was in the same place blew my mind," Sanjana added. Expecting Doncic to have the last possession, Sanjana was "losing" her mind as the Mavericks star shot the ball. Due to the camera focusing on Doncic only, both Sanjana and Kokate were unable to see the shot go in but knew what happened by Doncic's elated reaction.

"The screen wasn’t covering the backcourt, so I just heard the commentator say 'bang'," Kokate explained. Kokate, who is currently in Pune due to the COVID-19 lockdown, wanted to support the "underdogs", who are without a veteran and playoffs experience. The teenager relayed that NBA Academy provided them with all the required links to appear as an NBA Virtual fan.

Sanjana further referred to it as the "craziest experience, aware that not many people will get a chance to watch the game as a virtual fan during the pandemic. The 2018 Basketball Without Borders Asia camp MVP was not sure that the Mavericks would win the game, especially after Kawhi Leonard's stunning first half.

"It was really hard and they made a lot of errors and Kawhi Leonard was just a beast in the first half. I was honestly thinking that he would take it all away. But I loved how the Dallas Mavericks just picked up the second half."

Sanjana spoke about her training in the USA, which has helped her grow as am "overall" player. Coupled with the facilities provided in the States, the university took her "game to the next level", said the Indian teenager. In 2018, she became the second Indian to receive an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship.

Sanjana has previously captained India's U16 Girls squad to an unbeaten record in Division B of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup. She has also attended the NBA Academies Women's Program camp at the NBA Academy India in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Though the quarantine has put a pause on her season, the Chennai-born hoopster has continued her training. "I feel very comfortable because we have proper methods to keep the places clean so that we can all be safe. It really helps during this time as not a lot of people get that opportunity to be safe and play at the same time. I am really happy that I do," Sanjana explained.

Kokate, on the other hand, is preparing for his SATs, harbouring a dream to play in the NBA. While his practice was halted due to the lockdown, the lanky teenager continues to train according to the NBA Academy's guidelines.

As the quarantine rules have been eased, Kokate has taken to practice shooting regularly at a nearby court. He was one of the eight players selected in 2018 to play as a student-athlete at the NBA Academy India. Like Sanjana, he too has participated in the Basketball without Borders Asia 2018 and has represented India in the European Youth Basketball League Stage 1 & 2

(Image credits: NBA, AP, Pritish Kokate Instagram)