India's Harsimran Kaur Sees San Diego As Opportunity To Finally Unleash Natural Game

Following in her father’s footsteps, 17-year-old Harsimran Kaur has been working towards achieving her goal to play in the WNBA. Yet, when the reigning NBA Academy MVP first heard about the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), she was convinced that she will never be able to achieve such a feat. After years of training coupled with scholarship offers from Division 1 colleges, Kaur could slowly see her dream turn into reality as the Indian hoopster recently committed to San Diego University in the US.

With that big leap, Harsimran Kaur becomes only the third Indian female player to receive a Division I basketball scholarship. Despite returning from a rigorous training session on Thursday, the 6’3” player from Punjab gleefully shared the challenges she has set for herself before she moves to Florida to attend the Central Pointe Academy for her final high school year. Excited about her upcoming endeavours, Kaur is well aware of the competition that will greet her in another country.

“When I get to the university, I will have players from everywhere who are really the best. I am working on every part of my body to prepare myself to compete with those players. It is a little difficult to play and compete with them, but playing with them every day, and knowing their tradition, how they prepare their system for a game is the thing I am going to learn," says Harsimran via an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic World.

Kaur admitted to feeling nervous as numerous obstacles stand in her way but she relishes challenges thrown at her. Looking forward to playing in an extremely competitive environment in the US, the lanky hoopster believes she will reach her ‘full potential’ as a player at San Diego. After all, the point guard wants to enhance her natural game.

A fan of the non-restrictive American style of play, the Indian athlete hopes to try all positions on the court. "I prefer American basketball because we don’t have to play a fixed position. If I am 6-3 or if I am 6-4, I have to play like a point guard, a shooter and a forward also.” Kaur explains.

The teenager, who is a rising basketball sensation in India, has represented the country in various events all over the world. “The international camps of NBA academy mostly gave me a lot of experience. American, European, Australian and African players all have their own style of play. It’s all mixed up and has really helped me get more competitive with them. It makes me able to compete with them and play at the highest level in high school in Florida and next year for San Diego.”

Her invaluable experience with international basketball has taught her the mental patience required to survive as an athlete. She recalls not having the patience to throw the ball on and off the court in her early days, and how both Indian and international camps elevated her skills to another level.

The Indian hoopster is currently focusing on her muscle gain so she can efficiently play as a point guard – fast and really quick. She usually plays as a power forward, but wants to play as a point guard in the future. “That is my goal, to be an all-rounder and play every position on the court,” she says.

Kaur’s father, Sukhdev Singh, often teaches her ways to play more explosively. Interestingly, her father’s dream to play internationally was put on hold after his unfortunate ACL injury. “My father is very into basketball as you know, and they really want to see me in the WNBA. He was the one who was so happy,” recalls Kaur when she revealed her decision to play abroad to the family.

Training amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 crisis has inevitably affected her training, as the players are not allowed to play competitively during the quarantine. However, it gives her the time to concentrate on her individual skills. Kaur jokes about watching too much Netflix while learning to cook traditional Punjabi dishes with her mother as she practices daily to learn how to dunk before her high school begins.

“I practise at the training centres in our city that are now open. I started dunking last month, though it is still not done. I want to dunk before I go to high school. It is my own challenge.”

Kaur expresses concern over adjusting after quarantine, knowing it is difficult for anyone who plays tournaments regularly. She has represented India for the 3x3 Asian Championships held in Jakarta in August 2019 and is among four Indian players who were invited to the first Next-Generation program at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa (April 2019).

She is also the first Indian from the NBA Academies Women’s Program and the first female prospect from outside of Australia to attend The NBA Global Academy, Canberra (2019). In October 2019, Kaur was named the MVP for the third NBA Academies Women’s Program camp held in Mumbai. This February, she travelled to Chicago for the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, which was followed by another stint at the NBA Global Academy.

Her short yet illustrious career in international basketball alerted several Division I universities who were willing to offer her full scholarships for the class of 2021. After a satisfactory interaction with the coaches, the Indian hoopster decided to join the San Diego University. Though she is yet to speak with coaches at Central Pointe Academy, she already attends weekly meetings with the San Diego university’s staff.

“The interaction with coaches are fun. I usually have meetings every week with the entire staff (academic and basketball), and it is interesting to get to know their own stories. They introduce new elements every week and always inquire about her plans, well-being and future aspirations," she concludes.

The NBA academy also sends over new training material, which she frequently works on. Meanwhile, Kaur is currently trying to fix an appointment for her student visa, which is delayed due to the pandemic. Her high school is scheduled to begin on September 15.

(Image courtesy: Harsimran Kaur Instagram – @h.s.dhami23)