SAS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 PM EST (Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here is our SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAS vs LAC Dream11 team.

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: SAS vs LAC Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently at the third spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played 44 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 16. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 22-18.

SAS vs LAC live: SAS vs LAC schedule

US date and time: Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 PM

Indian date and time: Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 AM

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

SAS vs LAC starting lineups: Rosters

SAS vs LAC Dream11: San Antonio Spurs roster

LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

SAS vs LAC Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers roster

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

SAS vs LAC starting lineups: Top picks

San Antonio Spurs: Patty Mills, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: SAS vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Patty Mills, Patrick Beverley

Shooting Guards: Kawhi Leonard

Small Forwards: Paul George

Power Forwards: Rudy Gay, Nicolas Batum

Centres: Serge Ibaka, LaMarcus Aldridge

SAS vs LAC live: SAS vs LAC match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Clippers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and SAS vs LAC match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAS vs LAC Dream11 team and SAS vs LAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Clippers/ Twitter