SAS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will lock horns with LA Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

Adil Khan
sac vs lac dream11 prediction

The San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 PM EST (Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here is our SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAS vs LAC Dream11 team.

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: SAS vs LAC Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently at the third spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played 44 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 16. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 22-18.

SAS vs LAC live: SAS vs LAC schedule

  • US date and time: Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 PM
  • Indian date and time: Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 AM
  • Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

 

SAS vs LAC starting lineups: Rosters

SAS vs LAC Dream11: San Antonio Spurs roster

LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

SAS vs LAC Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers roster

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

 

SAS vs LAC starting lineups: Top picks

  • San Antonio Spurs: Patty Mills, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge
  • Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

 

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: SAS vs LAC Dream11 team

  • Point Guards: Patty Mills, Patrick Beverley
  • Shooting Guards: Kawhi Leonard
  • Small Forwards: Paul George
  • Power Forwards: Rudy Gay, Nicolas Batum
  • Centres: Serge Ibaka, LaMarcus Aldridge

 

SAS vs LAC live: SAS vs LAC match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Clippers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and SAS vs LAC match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAS vs LAC Dream11 team and SAS vs LAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

