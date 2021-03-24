SAS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

Quick links:
The San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 PM EST (Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here is our SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAS vs LAC Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently at the third spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played 44 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 16. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 22-18.
LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White
Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Clippers are the favourites to win the game.
ðŸŽ¥ @LukeKennard5's buzzer beater from every angle. pic.twitter.com/ekuzNxhdV4— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 23, 2021
Note: The SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and SAS vs LAC match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAS vs LAC Dream11 team and SAS vs LAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.