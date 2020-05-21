Scottie Pippen 'beyond Livid' At Michael Jordan For Negative Portrayal In The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance aired its last two episodes this week, wrapping up a successful five-week run. However, the documentary has also garnered some criticism. Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, who was a major part of the documentary, is reportedly unhappy with how he has been portrayed in the documentary. Horace Grant was another teammate of Jordan's, who came forward to call out NBA legend, calling him a 'snitch'.

Scottie Pippen portrayal: Is Scottie Pippen upset over how The Last Dance has shown him?

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is "so angry" at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. "He is beyond livid."



Scottie Pippen upset with Michael Jordan?

According to David Kaplan on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Scottie Pippen is 'so angry' and 'beyond livid' at Michael Jordan regarding his portrayal in the docu-series. According to Kaplan, Pippen was unhappy after Jordan referred to him as 'selfish'. He added that Pippen did not 'realise what he was getting himself into' when he agreed to do the documentary.

Kaplan further explained that Pippen believed that till the final few minutes of the Game 6 against the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals, it was only 'bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie.' While The Last Dance had Michael Jordan compliment Pippen in the first episode, it highlighted some negative moments of Pippen's career with the Chicago Bulls. Episode two showed the beginning of the 1997-98 season, which Scottie Pippen had to sit out because of his ankle surgery.

Pippen reportedly demanded a trade as he was unhappy with his contract and decided to have the surgery in summer so he would miss the first half of season. Jordan called Pippen 'selfish' for delaying his surgery and said Pippen could have been ready to play if he had gotten his surgery after the 1997 NBA Finals.

Jordan also reportedly questioned Pippen's migraine during the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls were trying to beat the Pistons for years and finally had the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals. However, Pippen's migraine was one of the reasons the Bulls were defeated. In the documentary, Jordan stated that he cannot 'argue the point he had a migraine' as it is 'one of those things that's so unfortunate'.

The documentary also covered the second round of the 1994 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. Scottie Pippen, who had led the Bulls to their 55-27 win-loss record that season, was not given the chance for a final shot. Coach Phil Jackson chose Toni Kukoc for the shot and Pippen was seen sulking as he sat out of the game. People looked at it as Pippen 'abandoning' his teammates.

Steve Kerr described the locker room scenario after the game, when Pippen apologized for his behaviour. In his interview for the documentary, the Bulls star stated that he did not like how things took place back then, but he would not change anything if he were taken back in time.

Scottie Pippen upset as The Last Dance portrays him as 'frustrated'

Jordan also commented on the situation, having told Jackson that he doesn't 'know if Scottie is ever going to live this down'. As per previous reports, Pippen was not happy with how frustrated he has been portrayed as a person. Reports also added that the documentary left out certain details from the 1994 game, especially about how Pippen and Kukoc were already at odds before the final shot as Pippen had messed up a previous offensive possession.

