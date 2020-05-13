Scottie Pippen Reveals That Referees Asked Him To Get Them Michael Jordan's Shoes Often

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance chronicles Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls while featuring anecdotes and never-seen-before footage. Along with Jordan, the documentary includes details about NBA stars like Scottie Pippen, who were a large part of Jordan's NBA career. The documentary has shed light on Scottie Pippen's contract and how the player was underpaid. Since The Last Dance's release, various people have come forward with stories from the 90s, giving fans more information on the Bulls.

McCallum shares a Scottie Pippen anecdote on Zach Lowe's podcast

American sports writer Jack McCallum was recently on Zach Lowe's podcast, where he spoke about The Last Dance and shared a Scottie Pippen story. McCallum has written the book Dream Team: How Michael, Magic, Larry, Charles, and the Greatest Team of All Time Conquered the World and Changed the Game of Basketball, which he discussed while on the podcast before sharing the Scottie Pippen anecdote. As per McCallum, NBA referees always asked Pippen for a pair of Michael Jordan's shoes.

McCallum revealed that Pippen was the first person he talked to and had met him 'coincidentally'. Back then though, McCallum had done 100 stories on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen but he did not know them.

McCallum imitated Pippen's voice and recalled the Bulls star being aware that they would talk about Jordan overshadowing his career. He apparently told him an anecdote for the first 20 minutes. According to Pippen, referees asked him for a pair of Michael shoes and were never asking for Joe Dumars' shoes.

Dumars was a Detroit Pistons guard for 14 years. Pippen's statement was a dig at the Pistons, who were the Bulls' rivals in the late 80s before they defeated them in 1991. McCallum added that while there were many quotes that stood out, he always remembered Pippen's quote about the referees.

“I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQMJCf3MOl — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

