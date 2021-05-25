Shaq Tries To Hilariously Speak To Nikola Jokic In Serbian: WATCH

NBA Playoffs 2021 have commenced, teams battling it out for this season's title. The Denver Nuggets are facing the Portland Trail Blazers, both teams looking to at least reach the Western Conference Finals. Shaquille O'Neal, however, does not fail to entertain fans. This time, the NBA legend did so by speaking Serbian with Nikola Jokic – the Nuggets' NBA MVP candidate.

What happened on NBA on TNT? Shaq stutters while speaking in Serbian with Nikola Jokic

.@SHAQ had to show off his Serbian to Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/xCe744PMIU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

During the Nuggets' latest win against the Trail Blazers, Nikola Jokic proved why he is in line for this year's NBA MVP honour. O'Neal, on the other hand, is looking to learn Serbian – and use it while speaking to Jokic. The retired NBA icon caught Jokic off guard, who clutched his headphones in confusion as O'Neal spoke Serbian.

"They picked up the aggressiveness and we did it, too," Jokic said, scoring 38 points in the win "We met their aggressiveness, maybe even a little bit higher."

While the Trail Blazers dominated the first half, the Nuggets managed to overcome them. "I looked at the coaching staff and said, ‘I got him,'" said Aaron Gordon said, helping slow Damian Lillard down. "It could be a point guard or it could be a centre — I'm there for it all".

Lillard, aware of their loss and shortcoming during Game 2, is already thinking about the next encounter. "Just moving around more off the ball, getting some more off-ball sets. Things like that, you can typically get a little bit of space".

NBA playoffs 2021: Nuggets vs Trail Blazers series schedule

Game 3 – Thursday, May 27, 10:30 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 8:00 AM IST) – Denver at Portland – NBA TV

Game 4 – Saturday, May 29, 4:00 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 1:30 AM IST) – Denver at Portland – TNT

Game 5 – Tuesday, June 1 EST TBD (Wednesday, June 2 IST) – Portland at Denver – TBD*

Game 6 – Thursday, June 3 EST TBD (Friday, June 4 IST) – Denver at Portland – TBD*

Game 7 – Saturday, June 5 EST TBD (Sunday, June 6 IST) – Portland at Denver – TBD*

Note: * marked games will only be scheduled if necessary.

