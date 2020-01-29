Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Relationship With Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal is a retired basketball star, who currently works as a sports analyst on Inside the NBA on TNT. Since first arriving on the pro basketball scene in 1992, he has made and broke many records in NBA for almost two decades before finally hanging up his boots in 2011. Interestingly, he is still one of the most popular athletes in the world today and has also made a huge name for himself outside of the sport. The 47-year old also appears in numerous TV shows and web series like Shaqtin' a Fool, Shaq Vs. Upload with Shaquille O'Neal and Big Chicken Shaq, which are all named after him.

Also Read | How Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Restored Their Incredible Friendship After Long Feud

Shaquille O'Neal net worth, salary and endorsements

Shaquille O'Neal has a net worth that stands at an estimated $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During the peak of his career, Shaq has reportedly raked in millions from sponsorships and product endorsements from brands like Aventis' Icy Hot pain-relief patch, VitaminWater, Burger King, Kraft Foods, Pepsi, Comcast, Radio Shack and Taco Bell.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Says He Hasn’t 'felt A Pain That Sharp' After Kobe Bryant's Death: WATCH

The Lakers legend may have retired from the sport, but he still manages to earn a decent income. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the former NBA star still earns roughly around $60 million on an annual basis from endorsement deals and several other business endeavours. In 2019, it was announced that Shaquille would be joining the Board of Directors of Papa Johns. He was reportedly set to earn $8.25 million in salary and stock over the course of 3 years. It was also reported that Shaquille O'Neal is making an investment of $840,000 to buy 30% of a 9-unit franchise of Papa Johns in Atlanta.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal's Twitter Chat About 81-point Game Has NBA Fans In Splits

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant friendship

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant have had legendary feuds back in the day, but in later years made up and were known as the best of friends ever since. After the tragic incident, an emotional Shaquille O'Neal broke down in tears knowing that he won't be able to have another conversation with his former teammate. Take a look at Shaquille O'Neal pull it all together and open up about his relationship with good friend and fellow NBA All-Star, Kobe Bryant:

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

“He looked at my two youngest sons and gave them the trophy.” @SHAQ on one of his favorite Kobe moments. pic.twitter.com/XlzAafjigl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

“This man knows our true relationship.”@SHAQ on the mutual respect between him and Kobe. pic.twitter.com/SGGGpsoTiz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Last-ever Telephone Conversation Revealed By Lakers Players

Image credits: Instagram | Shaquille O'Neal