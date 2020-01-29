Shaquille O'Neal Says He Hasn’t 'felt A Pain That Sharp' After Kobe Bryant's Death: WATCH

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this week. Their deaths led to the world mourning, devastated at the sudden loss. Kobe Bryant was considered an NBA legend, creating history with the Lakers by winning five NBA championships. NBA players offered their condolences to Kobe Bryant's family and honoured Bryant and Gigi during NBA games.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James promises to continue Mamba legacy, pens emotional tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant

Shaq explained that his younger sister had recently passed and he was still grieving her death when he got the news of Kobe's accident. 💔



He reflected on his brother Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/1CMJNmwcRo pic.twitter.com/cg19f5CGfY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 28, 2020

During O'Neal's latest episode of The Big Shaq Podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that he is 'not doing well' after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death. O'Neal was with his son and nephew when he heard the news. After first seeing the article, O'Neal snapped at his nephew, not believing the news. However, the news was confirmed when others started to call him.

O'Neal recently lost his younger sister and then lost Kobe Bryant while he was grieving her death. The former Laker centre revealed that he felt like he had lost two siblings. He revealed that he was hurting, and was unable to do the usual things he does.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three NBA champions, but their relationship was surrounded by rumours about fights. However, O'Neal explained the both of them were brothers and brothers tend to fight. Though there were disagreements, they never disliked each other. Kobe Bryant loved Shaquille O'Neals kids when he saw them, and O'Neal felt the same way. O'Neal even added that he wanted to leave behind the 'beef and confrontation clause' he had with people as he only has regret over not communicating enough with Kobe Bryant.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Pelicans pay tribute by wearing legend's shoes for national anthem

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal chokes up while talking about Kobe Bryant

“He always talked about this Mamba mentality. He didn’t have to create that, it was already there.”



Jerry West on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/sjIed4rBfy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

O'Neal also appeared on NBA on TNT along with Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, where he talked admitted he felt a sharp pain, which he had not since his sister passed away. The four-time NBA champion choked up while talking about Kobe Bryant, revealing that he wanted to joke with him during the Hall of Fame ceremony. O'Neal was even more devasted when he heard about Gianna Bryant. He used to ask Gianna and Bryant's other daughters to call him 'uncle Shaq', hoping to make them laugh. According to O'Neal, Kobe Bryant also did the same with his children.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Raptors, Spurs both take 24-second violations in honour of Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant also used to text O'Neal from time to time, checking up on how he was doing. Bryant even sent a text to O'Neal's son some time ago, asking him if he was doing well. While talking with the other hosts, O'Neal admitted that regrets not maintaining his relationship with Kobe Bryant, and wishes he could say something to his brother again.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Senegal painter Bou Bou creates superb painting with basketball hoop