Shaquille O'Neal Set To Star In Action-adventure Animated Series 'Shaq's Garage'

Retired NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is all set to star in an animated adventure series "Shaq's Garage". While this is not O'Neal's first voiceover, this is the first time he will have a main role. The show, as the name suggests, will focus on a team of vehicles going a bunch of adventures.

Shaq animated series "Shaq's Garage" will star the retired NBA icon

The kids' series will feature some secret adventures of O'Neal's animated cars and trucks. Each vehicle will apparently have unique skills like some musical styles like Shaq Fu and the language of "Shaqanese" and the Shaqtionary". In a statement, O'Neal revealed their plans for the projects. While the 48-year-old NBA star will be starring in the series, he will also be an executive producer along with Genius Brands and brand development companies like PRP and ABG Entertainment.

"We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage," O'Neal said. He added that all characters will get a larger-than-life personality, where they will carry out "larger than life missions and of course, larger than life sound systems". He clarified that the show will be for children, but will "highlight inclusivity for all".

O'Neal will lend his voice to "Big Diesel", the lead vehicle of the garage. The show will most likely air in 2022, and will be available on the free digital "Kartoon Channel!".

Shaq movies and shows: Blue Chips to Smurfs 2

The four-time NBA champion started his film career with movies like Blue Chips and Kazaam. He also starred as John Henry Irons in 1997's Steel. He has appeared as himself in a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, along with some episodes of My Wife and Kids, The Parkers and Fresh Off The Boat. Apart from a number of cameos, the Lakers legend was reportedly interested in a role in X2 – the second X-Men film. More recently, O'Neal has voiced characters in movies like The Lego Movie (2014) and The Smurfs 2 (2013).

Shaq net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, O'Neal is worth $400 million. Per reports, he earned around $292 million while in the NBA, and an additional $200 million from endorsements. Though retired, he apparently earns $60 million per year. Along with his current tie-up with Genius Brands International, O'Neal's biggest endorsements have been Pepsi and Reebok.

(Disclaimer: The above Shaq net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Image credits: AP)