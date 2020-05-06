SI Vs MAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Quick links:
San Isidoro will go up against Matagalpa in the Nicaragua Basketball League on April 7, 2020. The match will be played on Thursday in Nicaragua with a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST. Fans can play the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live
Also Read | CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule, Women's Super Basketball League live
Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez
Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor
Also Read | LaVar Ball claims that his sons Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo will 'come back to the Lakers'
Date - Wednesday, May 7, 2020
Kickoff time - 6:00 am IST
Venue - Nicaragua
Also Read | Patrick Ewing reveals his Olympic Gold medals were stolen during home burglary in NYC
Here are the SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Point-guards: O Ramires
Shooting-guards: C Cuevas
Small-forwards: B Castillo
Power-forwards: R Sanchez, R Mendoza
Centre: R Rocha, E Mejia, R Taylor (SP)
San Isidoro will start as favourites against Matagalpa in the Nicaragua Basketball League on Thursday.
Also Read | Moments when NBA players' kids made everybody laugh at press conferences ft Riley Curry