SI Vs MAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

San Isidoro will go up against Matagalpa in the Nicaragua Basketball League on April 7, 2020. The match will be played on Thursday in Nicaragua with a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST. Fans can play the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and squad details.

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction - San Isidoro squad

Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction - Matagalpa squad

Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, May 7, 2020

Kickoff time - 6:00 am IST

Venue - Nicaragua

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction: SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks

Here are the SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Point-guards: O Ramires

Shooting-guards: C Cuevas

Small-forwards: B Castillo

Power-forwards: R Sanchez, R Mendoza

Centre: R Rocha, E Mejia, R Taylor (SP)

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction

San Isidoro will start as favourites against Matagalpa in the Nicaragua Basketball League on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and SI vs MAT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

