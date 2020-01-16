Snoop Dogg Rants Against Luka Doncic, Says He's NOT The Best 20-year-old In NBA History

Luka Doncic has been in stunning form with the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Slovenian youngster has been touted as a potential candidate for the NBA MVP award in only his second season in the league. While many people have lavished praise on Luka Doncic, famous rapper Snoop Dogg has other views on the youngster.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sets another NBA record

Hip-hop star Snoop Dogg goes on anti 'Luka Donkatich' rant

Snoop says don’t compare ‘Luka Donakitch’ to Kobe, LeBron, KG and Moses 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yfKpUmuXfl — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 15, 2020

Post the recent loss against the Lakers, Snoop Dogg (a long-time Lakers fan) called Luka Doncic “soft.” He said that his name shouldn’t be used in the same breath as LeBron James. Luka Doncic still has to make his first appearance in the NBA All-Star team. He has a lot to prove in the coming months.

Lebron James is doing the impossible at 35. He is with the Lakers who currently find themselves at the top spot in the Western Conference. Since the Lakers' loss, the Mavericks are on a three-match winning streak after beating the 76ers, Warriors and Kings in the last few weeks.

Luka Doncic surely pushing for an NBA MVP award

- First 25-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in @dallasmavs franchise history

- Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double with 15+ REB & 15+ AST

- Youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double with 17+ AST



Luka Doncic x #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/JUDnlXEILP — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 16, 2020

