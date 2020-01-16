The Debate
Snoop Dogg Rants Against Luka Doncic, Says He's NOT The Best 20-year-old In NBA History

Basketball News

Snoop Dogg took to social media with an anti Luka Doncic rant. The rapper claimed that Mavericks' Luka Doncic was not the best 20-year old to play in the NBA.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Snoop Dogg

Luka Doncic has been in stunning form with the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Slovenian youngster has been touted as a potential candidate for the NBA MVP award in only his second season in the league. While many people have lavished praise on Luka Doncic, famous rapper Snoop Dogg has other views on the youngster.

Also Read | LeBron James overtakes Isaiah Thomas to rank 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sets another NBA record

Also Read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation

Hip-hop star Snoop Dogg goes on anti 'Luka Donkatich' rant

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Post the recent loss against the Lakers, Snoop Dogg (a long-time Lakers fan) called Luka Doncic “soft.” He said that his name shouldn’t be used in the same breath as LeBron James. Luka Doncic still has to make his first appearance in the NBA All-Star team. He has a lot to prove in the coming months.

Lebron James is doing the impossible at 35. He is with the Lakers who currently find themselves at the top spot in the Western Conference. Since the Lakers' loss, the Mavericks are on a three-match winning streak after beating the 76ers, Warriors and Kings in the last few weeks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home

Luka Doncic surely pushing for an NBA MVP award

Also Read | Paul George dismisses Montrezl Harrell's claim of power struggle within Clippers squad

Published:
COMMENT
