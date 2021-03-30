Space Jam: A New Legacy New-look LeBron James Posters Fascinate Fans: WATCH

After a long wait, LeBron James is set to take over the theatres with Space Jam: A New Legacy. As the Space Jam 2 release date nears, the Los Angeles Lakers icon and makers have been releasing teasers and images, hyping fans up. The movie will release years after Michael Jordan's original, where James will be joined by the Looney Tunes squad.

Space Jam 2 LeBron James new posters woos fans

HBO Max released eight new posters for the Space Jam 2 LeBron James movie, shared through the movie's official account. "Roll call. The Tune Squad is back on the court in Space Jam: A New Legacy – in theatres and on HBO Max* July 16," they wrote, mentioning that they will be available for subscribers for 31 days.

Characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Speedy Gonzales, and Taz the Tasmanian Devil also get their own poster, who are an important part of the Space Jam 2 LeBron James cast.

Fans react ahead of the Space Jam 2 release date

Trailer now please ðŸ¥º — Jordan (@JordanNnokwam) March 29, 2021

Give us trailer now — Darius Slay’s Burner(32-14) (@slayburner24) March 29, 2021

Right? At least a small teaser. — The '90s Enthusiast ðŸŽ®ðŸ“ŸðŸŽ§ðŸ“¼ (@SneakyGameBoy) March 29, 2021

Space Jam 2 cast

Apart from LeBron James as the lead, the movie will feature Don Cheadle as the villain which James will fight. Sonequa Martin-Green will play Savannah James, while Ceyair J. Wright will play James' son. Earlier, there were also rumours about Bronny James actually playing a part in the movie. WNBA players like Diana Taurasi, Nicole Kornet and Nneka Oqwumike will also be a part of the movie to play a critical role in the Space Jam 2 cast mention.

Space Jam 2 news

Earlier, James shared some images from the movie, even featuring some other characters. The first photo shared is an Entertainment Weekly magazine cover, featuring James in the middle as the Tune Squad. In one, James is seen mid-shot, probably about to dunk a charged basketball. The last image features James looking to his side, an angry-looking Tweety glaring as he flies at his side.

James even dropped the video teaser in January. The teaser – which lasts for seconds – features James and Bugs Bunny. The next shot is of a sparkly beam both stare at. This even drew attention to James' hairline, as people wondered how James' hair in the movie was edited, making the Space Jam 2 news trending on social media back then. The Space Jam 2 release date is much awaited by fans.

