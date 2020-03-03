The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Spike Lee Allowed Into MSG After Being Denied Entry Before Rockets Vs Knicks Game

Basketball News

Spike Lee Knicks game: However, drama happened outside the stadium as Knicks superfan Spike Lee was initially denied entry to the Rockets vs Knicks game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Spike Lee Knicks game

The New York Knicks won the Rockets vs Knicks game on Monday (Tuesday morning IST) with a narrow two-point margin. However, drama happened outside the arena as Knicks superfan Spike Lee was initially denied entry to the Rockets vs Knicks game. In a video released on Twitter, Spike Lee is seen yelling at the officials about letting him in. 

Also read | Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaption of Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

NBA 2019-20: Spike Lee denied entry in MSG before the Rockets vs Knicks game on Monday

Though various people tweeted about the director not being allowed into for the game, he was later spotted at his usual seat at the MSG. In the video, Lee is heard yelling that no one told him anything and he will stay where he was standing. He even mentioned Charles Oakley, saying that they can arrest him if they want. 

Also read | Robinson, Randle lead Knicks past Bulls, 125-115

Spike Lee was referring to the dispute between Knicks owner James Dolan and Oakley. James Dolan had once gotten Oakley arrested and ejected him from the team, while also banning the fan for telling him to sell the team. According to reports, James Dolan did not want Lee entering MSG, though there was no specific reason. However, the MSG and Knicks staff stated that the issue was caused only because Spike Lee used the wrong entrance. 

Also read | Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee to 2018 short film win, here’s how Kobe Bryant was honoured

Spike Lee courtside: Rockets vs Knicks highlights

Also read | Knicks spike speculation that director Lee was ejected, deny beef with owner James Dolan

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S VIDEO ON CORONAVIRUS
Trump
TRUMP LAUDS US' ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE