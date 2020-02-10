The Debate
Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee To 2018 Short Film Win, Here’s How Kobe Bryant Was Honoured

Basketball News

Oscars 2020: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his film Dear Basketball, was honoured at the Oscars 2020 awards ceremony in various ways.

Oscars 2020

It has been two weeks since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash. However, the world still continues to mourn the Lakers legend. Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar award for his film Dear Basketball, was honoured at the Oscars 2020 awards ceremony in various ways.

Kobe Bryant death: The Oscars 2020 honour Kobe Bryant during the ceremony

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant was honoured at the Oscars 2020 by Oscar Lee

Kobe Bryant death: Mathew Cherry dedicated his Oscars 2020 win to Kobe Bryant

Spike Lee, who directed the 2009 Kobe Bryant documentary Kobe: Doin’ Work, chose to honour the basketball legend by wearing a Dior purple and yellow suit to match the Lakers' jersey colours, the team Bryant played with for his entire NBA career. The director even had Kobe Bryant’s jersey number 24 embroidered on his jacket. Mathew Cherry, who won an Oscar for his film Hair Love, dedicated his win to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant oscar: Kobe Byrant won an Oscar for his film Dear Basketball in 2018

Dear Basketball was a short animated film which was written and directed by Kobe Bryant himself. It won the award for the best animated short film. The movie carries the same name as Bryant’s retirement letter and was the first Oscar win for any professional athlete.

