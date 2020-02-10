Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee To 2018 Short Film Win, Here’s How Kobe Bryant Was Honoured

It has been two weeks since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash. However, the world still continues to mourn the Lakers legend. Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar award for his film Dear Basketball, was honoured at the Oscars 2020 awards ceremony in various ways.

“Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”



Kobe Bryant honored at the Oscars🙏 pic.twitter.com/MYSCxFXAzK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2020

Spike Lee, who directed the 2009 Kobe Bryant documentary Kobe: Doin’ Work, chose to honour the basketball legend by wearing a Dior purple and yellow suit to match the Lakers' jersey colours, the team Bryant played with for his entire NBA career. The director even had Kobe Bryant’s jersey number 24 embroidered on his jacket. Mathew Cherry, who won an Oscar for his film Hair Love, dedicated his win to Kobe Bryant.

Dear Basketball was a short animated film which was written and directed by Kobe Bryant himself. It won the award for the best animated short film. The movie carries the same name as Bryant’s retirement letter and was the first Oscar win for any professional athlete.

Kobe Bryant accepts the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2018 for "Dear Basketball."



Kobe will be honored during tonight's #Oscars. (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/PrqpC7a2Gf — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) February 9, 2020

