Steph Curry And LeBron James Remarkably Were Born In The 'Same' Akron, Ohio Hospital

This weekend, Steph Curry and LeBron James teamed up for the first time in their NBA careers. Curry was selected by King James to play on Team LeBron for the All-Star Game in Atlanta. As Team LeBron won 170-150 against Team Durant, both NBA icons only had nice things to say about the other. Turns out, while they were born in Ohio, the Steph Curry birthplace is the same as James.

Where was Steph Curry born? Steph Curry Akron hospital is also LeBron James' birthplace

"We share a lot in common," Curry said, "Born in the same hospital. I do claim Akron as my birthplace". He added it is pretty "dope" that James is an Akron kid, and right now, two guys from Ohio are playing at the highest level.

Fans react

Where was LeBron born? Steph Curry and LeBron James history

Both players were born at the Steph Curry birthplace known as Akron General Medical Center, which is one of the most remarkable coincidences in the NBA. While James often refers to himself as a kid from Akron, Ohio, Curry's hometown has been Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Steph Curry Akron hospital. His father, Dell Curry, played 10 NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

Dell Curry played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 1987-88 season, which is when Curry was born. In previous interviews, Curry has said that while he is from Akron, he is Charlotte raised.

After the NBA All-Star game, James even gave a shout out to the Golden State Warriors star on Twitter. "Finally got to share the floor with @StephenCurry30! Well overdue and I loved every single second!" James wrote, adding a bunch of hashtags. Additionally, next year's game will take place in Cleveland. It will be the 71st All-Star event, scheduled for February 20, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

(Image credits: NBA All-Star Twitter)