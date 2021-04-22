Steph Curry Could Become First Player In NBA History To Sign $200 MILLION+ Contract TWICE

Stephen Curry is nearing the end of his current deal and has made it abundantly clear that he wants to spend his entire playing career with Golden State Warriors. The 33-year-old is currently in the form of his life as he single-handedly keeps the Warriors in contention for the playoffs, cashing records every time he steps onto the court. Steph Curry could make history off it as well when he does pen his contract extension. Here is more on the latest Steph Curry contract and Steph Curry record news -

Steph Curry record: Steph Curry extension could make him 1st player to sign $200m+ contract twice

Only six players have signed a $200m+ contract in the history of the NBA, and Stephen Curry might be the first person to do so twice after his five-year contract with the Warriors expires. The 33-year-old had signed a $201 million deal over five years after his second NBA finals win. The former two-time MVP this summer is eligible to put pen to paper on an extension with Golden State that would pay him about $215 million over four years.

Curry intends to stay a one-franchise man and continue his career with the Warriors, and a Steph Curry contract extension could be on the cards after the end of the current season. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson revealed that the 33-year-old intends on staying with the Warriors for another four or five years and doesn't seek a move away from Golden State.

Steph Curry extension: Largest contracts in NBA history

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: $257 million over six years

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $255.6 over six years

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder: $233 million over six years

James Harden, Houston Rockets: $228 million over six years

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder: $226 million over five years

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: $201 million over five years

Steph Curry net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Steph Curry net worth is around $130 million. The Warriors star's average salary is around $70 million, while his deal with Under Armour and other endorsements earn him his remaining income. His 5-year, $201,158,790 contract with the Warriors made him the first NBA player to earn over $40 million for a season.

Last year, Forbes named him one of the richest athletes in the world along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Curry's current contract with Under Armour is worth around $20 million per annum and will run through the year 2024. Curry initially signed up with Under Armour for a $4 million per year contract, which he renewed in September 2015.

