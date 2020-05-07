Steph Curry Could Replicate His Father Dell Curry's Old Outfit In Next Warriors Game

Since making his debut in 2009, Steph Curry has grown slowly and steadily into one of the most iconic players in the NBA. Steph Curry dad Dell Curry was also an NBA veteran and often took his son to professional games during his playing days. Steph Curry recently spoke about replicating a certain Dell Curry outfit that his father donned during his playing days back in the 1990s.

Steph Curry's classic dunks

🚨 Steph Curry slam alert 🚨



Watch @StephenCurry30's best dunks from the last five seasons! pic.twitter.com/FAdthw8Krr — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2020

Steph Curry could copy old outfit from his father for next Warriors game

Sportscenter posted a video a day ago in which a young Steph Curry featured. The Warriors star was quick to comment "Might have to bring Pops fit back for the next night we play basketball." Steph Curry dad, Dell Curry, was then playing for Charlotte Hornets. It's hard to decipher which Dell Curry outfit the Warriors star is talking about but it is likely that the Warriors star is thinking about a turtleneck to honour his father.

Steph Curry dad Dell Curry was a professional NBA star having played for the likes of Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Rumours of the Warriors return to training have been doing the rounds lately as NBA officials gear up for the league to resume in the coming weeks. However, there is no confirmation on when NBA training will officially resume. NBA officials are still undecided as to how and when the league will resume.

Steph Curry dad Dell Curry playing against Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr knew this was #TheLastDance , chased down Dell Curry coast-to-coast 🏃🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lGRpvMt6FE — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@Oldskoolbball1) May 6, 2020

