The Warriors vs Raptors 2019 NBA Finals were a sight to behold for NBA fans. The Toronto Raptors, aiming to make history, took on a Golden State Warriors side featuring the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, all in red-hot form. While the Warriors vs Raptors 2019 Finals saw Steph Curry's side being dealt a harsh hand with injuries, 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA Championship. The one superstar who was a one-man cheerleading squad for the Raptors in the Warriors vs Raptors finals was hip-hop mogul, Drake. Drake was a constant presence on courtside, expressing his vociferous support for the Raptors while also indulging in some trash-talk against the Warriors personnel, including Steph Curry.

Also Read | Steph Curry flaunts his footwork to 2019 NBA Finals nemesis Drake's Toosie Slide during COVID-19 lockdown

Drake trash-talk during 2019 NBA Finals

Plot twist: Drake is actually the classiest Raptors fan there is. Trash talk between the lines (among dudes who are friends) is part of the game. But injuries suck, period. pic.twitter.com/cVpOMAS0Lj — Nikko Ramos (@NikkoRMS) June 11, 2019

Also Read | Is Drake infected with coronavirus after hanging out with 2019 NBA finals opponent Kevin Durant a week ago?

Drake trash-talk during Warriors vs Raptors 2019 NBA Finals

Steph Curry claims he doesn't mind Drake trash-talk even though it goes too far sometimes

Talking about the healthy Drake trash-talk issue, Steph Curry maintained that he harboured no ill-feelings towards the hip-hop icon. Drake is a high-profile Toronto Raptors supporter who is extremely vocal while attending NBA games which involve the defending champions. The ‘Hotline Bling’ artist is often seen trash-talking opponents without holding back, something which can rub people the wrong way at times. However, Steph Curry, who made a return to the NBA in March just before it was suspended, opined otherwise. While speaking to Complex, the Warriors icon was quoted as saying, “It’s a bit entertaining. It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he’s having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun.”

Also Read | Drake trash-talks at Giannis and Bucks by bringing WWE belts to Raptors vs Bucks game

Drake has often spoken respectfully about Steph Curry in his songs. However, that did not deter the Drake trash-talk towards Steph Curry during the 2019 NBA Finals. However, Steph Curry has been known to indulge in a bit of trash-talk himself. Drake's vociferous support has often led to Raptors fans floating the question, "Does Drake own Toronto Raptors?" While Drake does not own the Toronto Raptors, he was instrumental in their rebranding and was a major part of their 'We The North' campaign.

Also Read | Drake shows off his 2019 NBA Finals Championship ring gifted by the Toronto Raptors

Also Read | Warriors vs Raptors: Draymond Green claims Raptors stood no chance of winning 2019 title sans Durant's injury