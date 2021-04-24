Steph Curry, LeBron James Bromance Has NBA Fans Excited, Could They Play On The Same Team?

Two-time MVP Steph Curry makes a lot of things look easy on the court, but even the Golden State Warriors talisman admitted to marvel at some of the things LeBron James can do with a basketball. In a recent interview, Curry, widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in the NBA, claimed that he was a bit 'jealous' of four-time NBA champion James. Curry and James played on the same team during the All-Star game in March this year and following Curry's recent praise on James, fans have suggested that the duo might play together on the same team in the NBA as well.

Steph Curry admits to feeling jealous over LeBron's ability

During a recent appearance on The Rex Chapman Show, Curry explained that he was jealous of LeBron's ability earlier in his career. The six-foot-three Warriors star said, “I had some temptations of like, ‘I wish I could dunk like Lebron! I wish I could just drive down the lane.’ You always get fascinated by what you can’t do."

On “The Rex Chapman Show,” @StephenCurry30 admitted that he used to get jealous of @KingJames or other elite athletes. But then he learned to just be himself and not focus on all of the things he can’t do.



The 33-year-old Warriors star said that James also distracted his game, "I’ll see LeBron and I wish I could do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that. But at the end of the day, I am my own type of basketball player. I’ve got to do what I can to be successful.”

Could Step Curry and LeBron James play in the same team? NBA fans think so

Following Curry's subtle compliments on James, NBA fans recalled the time James praised Curry's ability during the All-Star game. James played alongside Curry at the 2021 All-Star game and absolutely 'loved' it. At the time, the 17-time All-Star took to Twitter to share his delight as he wrote, "Finally got to share the floor with Steph Curry. Well overdue and I loved every single second!"

James and Curry had a great time playing together on Team LeBron, with the Golden State Warriors guard giving the team a lift with eight threes en route to 28 points. The pair were visibly enjoying their newfound partnership, and it showed in the highlights of the night as Team LeBron recorded a comfortable win over Team Durant.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry competed for the NBA championship for four straight years (2015-2018) back when the former was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry’s Warriors won three of the four Finals matches, with LeBron James taking home the 2016 title in historic fashion after coming back from a 3-1 deficit.

