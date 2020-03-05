Steph Curry Return: How Steve Kerr Is Planning To Play Warriors Star Against The Raptors

Coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors faithful will be delighted with the news of Steph Curry's return. Ahead of the Warriors vs Raptors, the San Francisco-based franchise have had a dismal NBA league-worst 14-48 win-loss record. Toronto sit second in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference with a playoff spot out of question. Steve Kerr gave an answer to the 'when will Steph Curry return' question before Friday night's Warriors vs Raptors clash at the Chase Center.

Is Steph Curry playing tomorrow? When will Steph Curry return?

Steph Curry return: Warriors' star ready to make a much-awaited NBA return

It's official.



After missing 58 games with a fractured left hand, Steph Curry will return to the Warriors’ lineup Thursday night against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/bIgzFKgyyo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2020

Steph Curry return: Coach Steve Kerr cautions fans ahead of NBA star's return

Steph's back, but coach Kerr explained you won't see as much of him as you're used to tomorrow nighthttps://t.co/eCxrZTyI7J pic.twitter.com/xlhbvH5ASX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2020

In an interview with NBC Sports, Warriors coach Steve Kerr cautioned fans to limit their expectations with respect to Steph Curry's return. Ahead of the Warriors vs Raptors clash, GSW veteran coach Steve Kerr said, "We'll probably play him in shorter bursts. Normally over the years, our fans have watched him play the whole first quarter, sit out six minutes of the second quarter and then finish the half and ultimately that's what we'll probably get to. But, [against the Raptors we'll] probably play him in six-minute bursts and below 30 minutes, for sure. Probably somewhere in the 25-minute range."

Steph Curry return: Marquese Chriss on Steph Curry ahead of Warriors vs Raptors clash

“He talks to everybody. It’s weird for me. Somebody being so good you expect them to have an ego, but he talks to everybody like they’re on the same level as him.”



Marquese Chriss on Stephen Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/pogNmfLKgR — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 26, 2019

All said and done, Warriors fans can't wait to see Steph Curry return and they'll hope that his comeback coincides with a victory.

