Young Lakers Fan Shoots Like Stephen Curry; Breaks Internet With Dazzling Shooting Skills

The Lakers emerged victorious over Oklahoma City Thunder earlier today, on November 20, as they romped to a 112-107 at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis provided the star turn for the Lakers as he registered a 34-point display in the hosts' fifth consecutive win. LeBron James was not too far behind as he racked up 25 points during the Lakers win. In doing so, he has now become the first player in the history of the NBA to record a triple-double against all 30 NBA franchises.

Also Read | LeBron James Creates NBA History By Scoring Triple-double Against Every Team

Lakers fan grabs headlines

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

The LA Lakers now have a 12-2 record in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, their impressive run of form so far wasn't the only incident grabbing headlines at the Staples Center during the OKC Thunder visit. A young Lakers fan gave the players a run for their money during half-time. With 30 seconds on the timer, Lakers fan Maxx was tasked with registering as many points as he could during the duration. The Lakers fan surprised the crowd as he invoked his inner Stephen Curry to net one three-pointer after another during the 30-second duration. The young Lakers fan ultimately ended up registering 30 points in 30 seconds, with his shooting skills prompting many fans on social media to liken him to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Curry is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA.

Also Read | Dwight Howard Opens Up About His History With Former Lakers Kobe Bryant

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

Also Read | NBA: Russell Westbrook Thinks James Harden Is Unmatchable, Stats Make Jordan Comparison

Lakers vs Thunder

LeBron James finished with 25 points against OKC Thunder and the Lakers required every bit of James' closing effort during the game. LeBron James has now scored against all the franchises in the NBA, becoming the first player to do so. If OKC Thunder hoped to repeat their performance against the Clippers in this game, Lakers' Anthony Davis had other ideas. Davis finished with figures of 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the game to hand the Lakers their 12th win in the NBA this season.

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury With Blood Dripping Down His Face