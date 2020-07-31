Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Reveals Why She Took 8yo Daughter Riley on A 7-mile BLM Protest

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has revealed that her family takes a no-nonsense approach when it comes to discussing social issues at home, even with their kids. Steph and Ayesha Curry took to the streets along with a number of US citizens to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign over the last two months. However, Ayesha recently revealed why she once took her eldest daughter, Riley, on a Black Lives Matter rally after the killing of George Floyd.

Steph Curry's daughter Riley at BLM protests

While some people may think that an eight-year-old might be too young to understand all about a BLM rally, Steph and Ayesha Curry don't believe in "sugarcoating" important issues when it comes to their three kids. In a recent interview with SELF Magazine, Ayesha Curry spoke about the time she brought her eight-year-old daughter, Riley, to a BLM protest on the streets. The 31-year-old cookbook author and television personality took to Instagram to share pictures of husband, Steph Curry and daughter, Riley at the BLM protests.

Ayesha Curry recalled the time she walked a seven-mile rally with Steph and Riley but couldn't bring the others because of the distance. "We knew that our two younger ones weren't going to make the walk but with our eldest Riley, we felt it was the right time. We feel like the best way to make them understand the BLM protests iis by seeing and hearing about them firsthand". Ayesha Curry felt that the experience for Riley was a valuable one.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha says she doesn't believe in sugarcoating important issues

"Riley totally understood it", Curry said. "Then she began asking us questions without being fearful." Ayesha Curry went on to state that everyone wore masks but nothing was going to be "sugarcoated" for her kids because tackling situations head-on is the best way to deal with it. Ayesha concluded by stating that she was glad to have a husband like Steph Curry because he too understands the values of teaching kids about social issues at a young age.

Steph Curry's family life

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is three-time NBA champion and has been married to Ayesha since 2011. The couple has three kids together, Riley(8), Ryan(5) and Canon(2). Steph Curry's younger brother Seth is also an NBA star and plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Image Credits - Ayesha Curry Instagram