NBA Players To Use Hyperice Hypervolt Massagers For Courtside Recovery

On July 30 (July 31 IST), the NBA made its return after being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the NBA restart, the league has teamed up with Hyperice, who will provide Hypervolt massage guns for NBA courtside recovery. The Hyperice Hypervolt massagers will be available to use at players' seats.

NBA to soon introduce Hyperice Hypervolt massagers for NBA courtside recovery

According to Forbes, the Hyperice Hypervolt massagers will be placed under the seat of each player. They will be on a “custom-designed Hyperbox". The Hyperice deal is a multi-year deal that, which means Hyperice will now be the NBA Official Recovery Technology Partner. However, this is not the first time Hyperice has been linked with the NBA.

JUST IN: Hyperice has been named the Official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lvGDdI8EZR — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) July 30, 2020

In 2011, Blake Griffin invested in the company and was their first official “Hyperice athlete”. Forbes reported that NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry use Hyperice gear, along with Tiger Woods. In his statement, Hyperice founder Anthony Katz stated that they have collaborated with NBA players and training staffs "develop technologies that would empower players to improve their performance and longevity".

Per Hyperice's statement, the product will be available for all "marquee league events, including NBA All-Star and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League". CEO of Hyperice, Jim Huether, stated that the NBA is one of the "most forward-thinking organizations in the world", which is why they are proud to be teaming up with the league as they have a 'common vision'. Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President for Media and Business Development added that Hyperice will help their "commitment to optimizing player performance and recovery through innovative technology"

The company was founded in 2010, releasing a product of the same name. It was an ice compression device used on knees and shoulder, which made up for the 'ice' part of their name and brand. Their first therapy product was the Raptor, which released in 2015. They are currently best known for their 'Hypervolt'. The product currently retails for $299.

Coupled with the Hypervolt= which adds 30% more power, the Hyperice Hypervolt massagers will cost $349.99. A few days ago, WNBA rookie Sabrina Ionescu had also tweeted about Hyperice tech while at the 'wubble'.

So great that Normatech and Hyperice are now under the same roof! Thanks for keeping me ready for opening night! #MoveBetter @NTRecovery pic.twitter.com/nWgdC2y1x1 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) July 19, 2020

Hyperice Hypervolt massager

