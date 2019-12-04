Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Believes Draymond Green Will Get His GSW Jersey Retired

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green had his jersey retired by Michigan State University (MSU) on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green will probably have a similar ceremony at The Chase Center (Warriors home ground) in the future.

Steve Kerr on why he's going to Michigan State tomorrow for Draymond Green's jersey retirement: pic.twitter.com/835V6c1fk0 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 2, 2019

Draymond Green in the MSU history books

During the half-time break of the MSU Spartans’ game against Duke, Draymond Green had the ceremony where his MSU jersey was retired in honour of his glittering career with Michigan State and in the NBA thereafter. Green played four years in Michigan from 2008 to 2012 averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

In 2012, he was the second-round pick as he joined and has ever since played for the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his delight with Green getting such an honour and admitted that he feels Green is in line for a similar ceremony by the Warriors in the future. Even though the ceremony was scheduled just a day prior to Warriors' Wednesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, Steve Kerr made the trip to Michigan to witness the 29-year-old doing the honours.

Draymond Green on the Warriors org supporting him at his MSU jersey retirement:



"It really means the world to me and that is the reason I said I want to be a Warrior for life." pic.twitter.com/cSqpLXvuJc — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 4, 2019

Draymond Green on having his jersey retired

"As a kid from Saginaw, Michigan, my goal and dream was to play at Michigan State."



You did more than that, @Money23Green.



Congratulations to @warriors star Draymond Green on having his jersey retired by @MSU_Basketball. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JaLuH1PO1o — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2019

Draymond Green with the Warriors

Draymond Green helped the Golden State Warriors become a major contender in the Western Conference. He won three NBA Championships with the Warriors and became a three-time NBA All-Star in the process. Green also won the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Award. He has averaged 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game with the Warriors so far. This season, he averages 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

After reaching the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, the Warriors are enduring a tough season this time around. They lie 15th in Western Conference with a 4-18 record. Kevin Durant has moved to the Brooklyn Nets while Stephen Curry and Kevin Thompson remain injured making things worse for the Warriors and their coach Steve Kerr.

