Steve Kerr Lauds Diversity Of 'younger Generation', Twitter Users Share Mixed Reactions

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr opted for a message of optimism amid the chaos in the United States in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. While the county is dealing with mass protests, police brutality and riots against racial injustice, Steve Kerr advocated a message where he claimed the 'younger generation' can lead the country to a better future.

Also Read | George Floyd protest update: Arrests During Protest Following The Death Of George Floyd

Steve Kerr twitter message, fans have divided opinions

The younger generation coming up is more diverse, more tolerant, & more informed than any generation before them. They are smart, energized, connected and ready to build a country and society where EVERYONE feels safe and protected by the institutions of our democracy. They have — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

Steve Kerr said the younger generation is more "diverse and tolerant" than the previous generation and have the potential to build a society where everybody feels safe. "They have learned to work together to promote a better future, even when such a possibility seems bleak," Steve Kerr added. "By actively acknowledging & protesting the racism that has long defined our nation's history, the younger generation is providing the hope that we all need. Listen to them."

However, Steve Kerr optimistic message apparently did not go well with his near 600,000 followers on Twitter. His tweet generally drew a mixed response from the fans. Some lauded the Warriors head coach for trying to build a positive atmosphere while others blasted Kerr for his uninformed message. Here's how social media reacted to the Steve Kerr Twitter post:

Best of luck to you in your congressional battle. I however this young person will be voting red all of the way.

Also @SteveKerr , your team ruined basketball bro! #draymondisatitbag — Morally Right (@MorallyRight2) June 3, 2020

couldn't disagree more, they lack a true moral foundation, don't understand critical thinking and are informed and controlled more completely by media than any other generation. Many protesters where I live could not name who or what they were protesting #ignorant — the “Jorg” (@jesjorg) June 3, 2020

Steve Kerr the biggest hypocrite. If it were Chine he would be mute. — Neutron Star (@alexneutronstar) June 3, 2020

What the hell have you been watching over the last week that makes you think this “younger” generation cares about people’s safety? — Ben (@Ben_Olson20) June 3, 2020

Well said, Coach. The young people on our campaign for US Congress to flip #VA01 Blue are the fuel & fire behind our campaign. I'm inspired. We have a long way to go this year, but I'm hopeful for the future. — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 2, 2020

I’m constantly reminded of a phrase I heard in Washington DC at March For Our Lives—

The young people will win.



Let it be so. ❤️ — Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) June 3, 2020

Also Read | George Floyd protest update: Thousands March In Houston Protesting Floyd Death

Steve Kerr on George Floyd death

Meanwhile, the Warriors head coach has been extremely vocal on social media as he has repeatedly criticised US President Donald Trump for his leadership and poor handling of the protests in the country. The 54-year-old also expressed his support for the peaceful protests against the unjust killing of George Floyd, which highlighted the nations struggle to deal with racial injustice and police brutality.

You’ve gotta be kidding me. How do you have the gall to say this? https://t.co/wfJowOaDRe — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 30, 2020

This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? https://t.co/wesEwd4Bb2 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 26, 2020

Also Read | George Floyd protest update: Hundreds In Argentina Protest Floyd's Death

On Tuesday, the Warriors coach took to social media to blast US President Donald Trump after the latter shared a picture of him holding a bible to social media. Kerr claimed it was just another 'publicity stunt' from Trump that was done to garner support during the protests.

Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go...https://t.co/4zhmIMxpj7 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

George Floyd protests update

Despite a curfew imposed in New York, thousands of people marched peacefully to protest against the unjust murder of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who was killed brutally by a Minneapolis officer. Across the major cities in the country like Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and others, protests and riots are a common sight. In many places, the authorities have used brute force to contain the protests.

The police officer responsible for the killing of Floyd, Derek Chauvin, and three others were released by the Minneapolis PD last week. Chauvin was then charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Also Read | Warriors Coach Steve Kerr on George Floyd: Mocks Donald Trump's Church Photo, Brands It 'a Political Stunt'