Steve Kerr Mocks Donald Trump's Church Photo, Brands It 'a Political Stunt'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mocked US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a controversial photo of him holding a bible on social media. As per reports, police officers used tear gas to break up a peaceful protest outside of the White House in order for Donald Trump to head to the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, which is where the photo was taken. The Trump bible photo was widely criticised on social media as people claimed Trump has been appalling in dealing with the chaotic situations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Steve Kerr mocks Trump church photo

Steve Kerr joined the social media bashing of Donald Trump after he posted a series of tweets mocking the US president for the 'Trump bible photo.' In one of the posts, Steve Kerr sarcastically claimed he felt much better seeing Trump holding the bible and that the photo changes the way the people view their controversial president.

I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything. pic.twitter.com/6EpXfDnafI — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

In his second tweet, Steve Kerr said the recent photo of Donald Trump holding a bible is nothing but a "publicity stunt." As proof for his claims, the Warriors coach linked a YouTube video where the US President was unable to name a verse from the holy book.

Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go...https://t.co/4zhmIMxpj7 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

Steve Kerr continued bashing Donald Trump after he retweeted an interview from Joe Biden, where the latter said Trump might consider reading the US constituency. However, Kerr doubts if Trump has read the US constituency either.

Let’s be honest though. Trump has never read either one. https://t.co/r73O6qcE7H — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

This past week, Steve Kerr joined the committee of NBA coaches, where the coaches with work with the local leaders and law enforcement agencies to "create positive change in the communities."

Greg Popovich on Trump

On Monday, head coach and general manager of San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich, criticised Donald Trump for his handling of the George Floyd protests. Popovich questioned Donald Trump's leadership and called him 'deranged' for doing the least possible to unite the country during the crisis. "It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99% cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been," Popovich told The Nation.

