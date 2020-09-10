STG Vs SOW Dream11 Predictions, Teams, Top Picks, Preview, Polish Basketball League Live

Polpharma Starogard Gdanski (STG) will take on Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski (SOW) in a league game at the Polish Basketball League. The game will be played on Thursday, September 10 and is scheduled to start at 9:05 pm IST. Fans can play the STG vs SOW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11.

STG vs SOW Preview

After finishing in the last spot in the 2019-20 instalment of the Energa Basket Liga, Polpharma Starogard Gdanski will step out onto the court for their maiden game in the 2020 edition of the league on Thursday. The coronavirus-induced break should have given them the chance to work out just exactly what went so horribly wrong last year and how to fix that. Polpharma Starogard Gdanski managed to win only four of their 22 encounters in the preceding season, finishing at the bottom of the table. The team’s best performance came in 2011 when they beat Anwil Włocławek 75–61 in the Polish Cup Final to win their first trophy.

Meanwhile, competitors Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski, have lost both their opening fixtures against Anwil and Asseco. However, they do have a better record coming into the league. The team managed a ninth position finish in the previous season, winning 10 out of their 22 games. The 74-64 defeat against Asseco and 90-71 defeat against Anwil are an indication that they may not be in their element yet.

The matchup promises to be an engaging one, with one side looking to record their first win and start the season right and the other one looking to end a losing streak.

Starogard probable line-up

Daniel, Wilkins, Williams, Greg, Hicks

Ostrow probable line-up

Threatt, Garbacz, Jevtovic, Mokros, Jackson

STG vs SOW Dream11 Team

Florence, James, Green, Haney, Smith, Jarecki, Ruud, Sobin

STG vs SOW Dream11 Prediction

As per our Dream11 prediction STG will be the favourites to win this game.

Note: The STG vs SOW Dream11 prediction and STG vs SOW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The STG vs SOW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

