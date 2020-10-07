Sue Bird Celebrates WNBA championship with A Kiss From Partner, USWNT Icon Megan Rapinoe

Western Conference giants Seattle Storm won the 2020 WNBA Finals by brushing aside the Las Vegas Aces with a dominant 92-59 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday. The Seattle Storm stormed to three consecutive wins in the series, winning their second WNBA championship in a space of three years. Celebrations were in order for the 2020 WNBA champions and Sue Bird, who won her fourth WNBA championship with the Storm, took some time out after the final buzzer to enjoy the moment with her girlfriend, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

Seattle Storm crowned WNBA champions after crushing win over Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart stole the show in Game 3 of the WBNA Finals, scoring 26 points and four rebounds for the Storm. The 26-year-old was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP for her exploits. For the Aces, A'ja Wilson finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Storm veteran guard Sue Bird added five points and seven assists as her side cruised to a 92-59 victory, winning all three games against the Las Vegas Aces in the series.

Speaking after the game, Sue Bird, who missed last season recovering from knee surgery, stated that the victory was a team effort and the 39-year-old praised each and every member of her squad for the feat. "You saw it, this is not one person thing. It's not even two or three people. Our entire team has put in the effort and that's why we're able to succeed." Sue Bird then took some to celebrate with her girlfriend, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, as the couple shared a celebratory kiss after the final buzzer.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's relationship

According to reports from the Seattle Times, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe knew each other for a while, having been a part of the Seattle sports scene, but got became close at a sponsored event at the Rio Olympics in August 2016. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship and the two began dating in September that year. The pair have been inseparable ever since and frequently support each other in their respective sporting fields.

Megan Rapinoe plies her trade at OL Reign and has played for the club since 2013. The 35-year-old has also won two FIFA World Cups.

Image Credits - Seattle Storm Instagram