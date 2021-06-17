SWE-W Vs SVK-W Dream11: Sweden Vs Slovakia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Sweden (SWE-W) will be facing Slovakia (SVK-W) for their upcoming FIBA Women's Euro Basketball 2021 Week 1 game. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 17 at 12:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 17, 3:30 PM IST) in Valencia at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente de San Luis. Here is a look at the SWE-W vs SVK-W Dream11 prediction and SWE-W vs SVK-W Dream11 team.

SWE-W vs SVK-W preview

It has been some time since the two teams have met. They last faced each other in June 2015 for the EuroBasket Women final round, Slovakia winning with a 72-69 score. Before that, they met during a 2013 game for the final round, where Sweden won 75-72.

The tournament will begin on June 17 and go on till June 27 – co-hosted by France and Spain. Sixteen countries will participate in the four-group competition, which will have the winning title and podium spots as well. However, a significant price remains the ticket to the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments – which only the top six teams will win.

Spain, hosting the tournament, has won the last two tournaments. If they win this year, they will be the first country to do so since 1991. The games will be shown live on livebasketball.tv, while one can also follow the scores and other updates on official social media FIBA Women's EuroBasket channels.

While Belarus can be considered as the underdogs, both Sweden and Slovakia are dealing with injuries. Each team will be playing again in Week 2. Slovakia will face Belarus next, while Sweden will face Spain. While Spain remains the favourites to win the tournament, early wins against strong teams will only work in their favour. Sweden is ranked 20th in the world, while Slovakia is 24th.

SWE-W vs SVK-W squad

Slovakia (SVK-W) – Ivana Jakubcova, Veronika Remenarova, Radka Stasova, Timea Sujova, Natalia Martiskova, Terezia Palenikova, Sabina Oroszova, Miroslava Mistinova, Michela Fekete, Nikola Kovacikova, Alica Moravcikova and Nikola Dudasova.

Sweden (SWE-W) – Nathalie Fontaine, Kalis Loyd, Frida Eldebrink, Klara Lundquist, Ellen Nystrom, Elin Eldebrink, Binta Drammeh, Matilda Ekh, Stephanie Visscher, Emma Johansson, Paulina Frida Hersler and Alice Nystorm.

SWE-W vs SVK-W Dream11 team

Point Guard – Elin Eldebrink, Klara Lundquist, Radka Stasova,

Shooting guard – Frida Eldebrink, Nikola Dudasova

Small Forward – Kalis Loyd

Power Forward – Nathalie Fontaine

Centre – Alica Moravcikova

Note: The above SWE-W vs SVK-W Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWE-W vs SVK-W game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

