Taiwan Beer Vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos Live Streaming, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will host Yulon Luxgen Dinos in the Super Basketball League in Taiwan. The match will be played on March 30, 2020 and will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here are the Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming details and Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos team news.

Also Read | Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend? Mariah Riddlesprigger is a childhood Lakers fan

Super Basketball League live schedule

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo claims James Harden is the toughest player to guard in the NBA

Super Basketball League: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming and preview

Taiwan Beer will be happy with their performance in the Super Basketball League thus far. They are first in the league standings with 27 points in their account in Stage 1. Yulon Luxgen Dinos are not far behind and find themselves at the second spot in the Stage 1 points table with 25 points to their name.

Also Read | Who won the 2005 NBA finals? What happened in 2005 NBA finals game 7?

Super Basketball League: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming details

There will be no Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the game -

Competition: Super Basketball League

Game: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

Date and Timing: March 30, 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Also Read | DeMar DeRozan reveals Kobe Bryant got mad at him for not wearing his shoes

Super Basketball League: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos team news

Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos team news: Taiwan Beer squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos team news: Yulon Luxgen Dinos squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

Also Read | BT vs TPA Dream 11 prediction, team news, top picks and Super Basketball League Live