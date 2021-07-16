Team USA Vs Australia Basketball Game Gets Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Issues

The problem for United States’ men’s basketball continues with their exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night, July 16 in Las Vegas getting cancelled because of health and safety protocols. The USA vs Australia basketball game was the second exhibition match between the two teams after the first match ended, with Australia beating USA 91-83 on Monday, July 12. The US lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia before beating Argentina in the third match on Tuesday night, July 13.

USA vs Australia basketball game: Bradley Beal set to miss the Tokyo Olympics

The USA vs Australia basketball game was cancelled with USA Basketball tweeting that the decision was made as “an abundance of caution” after, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was being placed into health and safety protocols. The player is now set to miss the Olympics. Beal has had an impressive season that saw him make his third career All-Star Game and average 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while, shooting 34.9 percent from three-point range.

Only Stephen Curry (32.0) averaged more points per game than Beal. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is placed in health and safety protocols. The team has been playing exhibition games without couple of players who are currently participating in the NBA finals.

The likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Devin Booker of Phoenix are currently competing for the NBA title. The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday, July 18, before heading to Tokyo. Australia team on the other hand has not reported any COVID-19 concerns among players or officials since their 91-83 victory over the US.

USA Teams's schedule and roster

The USA men’s basketball roster features 12 NBA players and three former gold-medal winners. Kevin Durant and Kevin Love have two gold medals (2012 and 2016) and Draymond Green has one (2016). Team USA will play in Group A against France, Iran and Czech Republic, in order to qualify for the single-elimination Final Phase that begins on August 3. The team will begin their campaign with the opening game against France on Sunday, July 25. All games will be played at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

