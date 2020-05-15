Michael Jordan's 'incredible' The Last Dance Was 'eye Opening', Says Jasmine Jordan

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has been touted as arguably the greatest sports documentary of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend has entertained NBA fans amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown with his documentary. The eight released episodes offered fans never-before-seen footage of Michael Jordan as the team worked towards their sixth title over the course of the 1997-98 season. Michael Jordan daughter Jasmine Jordan, who wasn't even born when Jordan won the first two of his six NBA titles, opened up about how The Last Dance docu-series has been an eye-opener for her and the rest of the Michael Jordan children.

Also Read | Michael Jordan children: Marcus Jordan reminisces about playing PlayStation on a private jet

Michael Jordan daughter Jasmine Jordan talks The Last Dance and more

Jasmine Jordan opens up to @kekepalmer about growing up with her GOAT father Michael Jordan, #LastDance documentary and carrying on her family's legacy #SSKAtHome @MickiJae pic.twitter.com/sjMqH8C3vQ — Strahan Sara and Keke (@StrahanSaraKeke) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins overlooks Michael Jordan in top five all-around NBA players shortlist

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance was eye-opening, says Jasmine Jordan

🗣 "I'm back."



Michael Jordan's first game back with the Bulls in 1995!



The Last Dance final episodes begin Sunday, May 17 at 9 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cKeMbUO274 — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2020

Also Read | What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? New episodes 7 and 8 live streaming details

While talking to the Chicago Tribune, Jasmine Jordan revealed that some of the snippets from The Last Dance have never been heard by her before. She was quoted as saying, "It's been incredible to watch. You know, I didn't get any previews or anything like that, so I'm watching it real-time with everyone else and really just taking it in as a fan, essentially. So it's been really eye-opening."

Michael Jordan daughter Jasmine Jordan currently works with the Jordan brand. She acts as a liaison between the brand and the sportspersons signed with the label. Michael Jordan daughter Jasmine Jordan went on to add "I think if you remove the basketball aspect and all the accolades he achieved for obvious reasons, I think I'm definitely learning that my dad was really trying to take in the pressures and the expectations and not allowing it to weigh on him and really manifesting it to his own... I've definitely been seeing him really take on that role and embracing that role and not running from it and really becoming the greatest player to ever play the game. That's because he always wanted to do that."

Also Read | Scottie Pippen reportedly unhappy of being portrayed as frustrated in The Last Dance

The last two episodes of The Last Dance drop this Sunday (May 17, 2020)

The best of Toni Kukoc with the @chicagobulls!



Watch the final episodes of The Last Dance Sunday, May 17 at 9 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/BBkg11x84A — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails ‘winner’ Michael Jordan for leadership skills in The Last Dance