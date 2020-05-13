Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hails ‘winner’ Michael Jordan For Leadership Skills in The Last Dance

The Last Dance docu-series was recently aired on April 19 and the 10-part series has been the talk of the town. The Michael Jordan documentary revolves around the 6-time NBA champion and his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. It appears that Bulls legend Michael Jordan has struck a chord with four-time Serie A champion Zlatan Ibrahimovic, following the Last Dance episode 7 and 8, which released over the weekend. Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to Twitter and hailed NBA icon Michael Jordan for his winning mentality despite coming to blows with his teammates in the process.

Michael Jordan documentary: The Last Dance episode 7 and 8

ESPN's The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 were released over the weekend and it unfolded how Michael Jordan was involved in a scuffle with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during practice. Michael Jordan was also seen to have given Scott Burrell some tough love treatment and explained it was purely to get the best out of his teammates. At the end of episode 7, Michael Jordan stated that his leadership style forced him to confront his teammates and this was given a vote of approval by AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nice to see The Last Dance.

Now you see how it is to play with a Winner.

Either you like it or not.

If not then dont play the game. pic.twitter.com/w2gDvuM4gY — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 12, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise for Michael Jordan

Currently at AC Milan, the 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to social media to applaud the Bulls great to demand a certain standard of professionalism from his teammates. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been involved in a few scraps with former teammates and managers during his illustrious career. During his stint in the MLS, LA Galaxy midfielder Joao Pedro revealed how Zlatan Ibrahimovic threatened to 'kill' his then teammates following an embarrassing defeat against Houston Dynamo. In 2010, Zlatan Ibrahimovic traded blows with former team-mate Oguchi Onyewu at AC Milan.

