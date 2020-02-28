Thunder Vs Bucks Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

Milwaukee Bucks take on Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA regular-season game on Friday night (Saturday IST) at the Fiserv Forum. Thunder are currently fifth in the Western Conference table. They are on a five-match winning streak heading into the clash against the Bucks. Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They would look to continue their four-match winning streak. Here are the Thunder vs Bucks live streaming details and the game preview.

Thunder vs Bucks live streaming: How to watch Thunder vs Bucks live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Thunder vs Bucks live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Thunder vs Bucks live streaming.

Thunder vs Bucks live streaming: How to watch Thunder vs Bucks live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Thunder vs Bucks live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Thunder vs Bucks live streaming: Thunder vs Bucks live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Thunder vs Bucks live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten 2 at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Thunder vs Bucks live streaming: Preview

Milwaukee Bucks come into the Thunder vs Bucks clash on the back of a four-game winning streak. They will look to continue their good run of form when the two teams meet at the Fiserv Forum on Friday. The Bucks comfortably defeated Toronto Raptors 97-108 in their last game. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the proceedings for the Bucks. They will hope that the duo can repeat a similar performance against the Thunder. The Thunder managed an impressive 112-108 win over the Sacramento Kings. Danilo Gallinari put in an impressive display in that game.

Thunder vs Bucks live streaming: Injury news