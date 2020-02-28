What Happened To LeBron James? Lakers Fans Sweat Over Superstar's Latest Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat out the game against Golden State Warriors with a sore groin. Thursday night's (Friday IST) game saw Lakers come out on top at the Chase Center with Anthony Davis leading the Lakers. However, ever since Lakers announced that LeBron James will miss the Warriors clash, Lakers supporters have repeatedly been asking 'What happened to LeBron James?' or 'Why is LeBron James not playing?'

While fans wonder if Lakers are in for a similar fate like last season, we try to provide some answers to the 'what happened to LeBron James' question.

What happened to LeBron James? Why is LeBron James not playing? Why is LeBron James out?

LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow's game at Golden State.



Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020

So the answer to the question is yes and no. Yes, because he did miss the Warriors clash with a sore groin. And no, because there is no report that suggests that LeBron picked up an injury during Lakers' 118-109 win over New Orleans Pelicans. The 35-year-old played against the Pelicans from the start and was in hot form as he dropped a season-high 40 points in just 34 minutes. LeBron also added eight rebounds and six assists.

What happened to LeBron James? Why is LeBron James not playing? Why is LeBron James out?

While Lakers announced that he'd miss the Warriors game, his injury status was kept under the wraps. So far, Lakers have not commented on whether LeBron James is scheduled to start against Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night (Sunday IST). It could well be possible that the Lakers were simply cautious and rested him against the Warriors to prevent a future injury.

What happened to LeBron James? Is LeBron James injured again?

Despite being 35, LeBron has maintained an immaculate level of fitness. He has so far avoided long spells on the sidelines in his 17-year-career. That said, in December 2018, he suffered a groin injury that ruled him out until March 2019. This was his first major injury and it massively derailed Lakers' campaign as they missed out on a playoffs berth. It was also the first time that the former Cavaliers and Heat star missed out on a playoffs berth.

Why is LeBron James not playing? Stats from the current season

LeBron James has already played in 54 of Lakers' 56 games this season. While he was rested in one of the fixtures, he missed the other one with a groin issue. You can wonder why Lakers fans are sweating over LeBron's injury at this time.

Until more news comes out about his fitness as to why is LeBron James out, check out the Lakers vs Warriors highlights.

(Image Credits: LeBron James Official Instagram Page)