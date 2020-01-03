Thunder Vs Spurs Highlights: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul Star In 109-103 Win

Oklahoma City Thunder made it four wins in a row with a win on the road over San Antonio Spurs. Thursday night's (Friday morning IST) game between OKC and the Spurs ended 109-103 to the Cleveland-based side. Spurs' DeMar DeRozan finished the game with 30 points, four rebounds, and three assists, albeit in a losing effort.

Watch: Thunder vs Spurs highlights

Thunder vs Spurs highlights and match report

Lonnie Walker IV hangs and uses the window in transition.@okcthunder 83@spurs 83 pic.twitter.com/bZXlyJL8KR — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs started the game on the front foot taking a 9-point lead to the halftime. But OKC rallied well in the second half winning Q3 and Q4 to mount an impressive victory at the AT&T Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul starred for OKC with 25 points and 16 points respectively. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge were the key players for Spurs in the game. Aldridge registered 11 assists in the game. OKC won the game thanks to their superior tally with respect to steals (7) and field goals (43/89).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST propel the @okcthunder to their 4th straight win.



Dennis Schroder: 19 PTS, 3 3PM

Chris Paul: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/6Tyn7VLECY — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020

Thunder vs Spurs player ratings

OKC

Steven Adams: 6/10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8/10

Chris Paul: 7/10

Danilo Gallinari: 6/10

Terrance Ferguson: 6/10

Dennis Schroder: 7/10

Nerlens Noel: 6/10

Hamidou Diallo: 5.5/10

Darius Bazley: 6/10

Abdel Nader: NA

Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge: 7/10

DeMar DeRozan: 7.5/10

Bryn Forbes: 6/10

Dejounte Murray: 6/10

Trey Lyles: 6/10

Derrick White: 6/10

Patty Mills: 5.5/10

Lonnie Walker: 7/10

Rudy Gay: 6/10

Jakob Poeltl: 6/10

With the win, OKC jump to seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 19-15 (win-loss) record. 8 wins in their last 9 games mean Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the contention for a place in the playoffs. Next up for OKC is a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 5, 2020 (6:00 AM IST). San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are 8th in Western Conference with a 14-19 (win-loss) record. Spurs will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks next on Sunday.

