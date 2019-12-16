NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul To Stay At OKC Thunder Beyond February Trade Deadline

Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) point guard Chris Paul has been linked with a move away from the NBA team all season long. However, according to latest American media reports, OKC might just shelve the plans of trading their star player this season. Here is why the OKC might be tempted to change their mind.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Sign With Lakers Or Clippers Via Buyout

Longest roadtrip of the season in the books. pic.twitter.com/oQ7nZfAYB9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 15, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: No trade for Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit 8th in the Western Conference standings with an 11-14 (win-loss record). After losing Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, it was rumoured that Chris Paul could also be on his way out of OKC too. While Thunder aren't against losing the nine-time NBA All-Star in the future, it is widely expected that not many teams are willing to match the contract offer Paul is fetching at OKC Thunder. Chris Paul's contract is reportedly up till 2021 and is still owed around $85 million.

Also Read | Chris Paul And His Son Adorably Support Carmelo Anthony In Nuggets Vs Trail Blazers Game

NBA Trade Rumours: No demand for Chris Paul

OKC Thunder is expected to undergo a major rebuild next season and at the age of 34, Chris Paul is not likely to be a major draw for teams. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, no one in the OKC Thunder camp believes that Paul will depart before the February trade deadline. Also, rumours linking him to Miami Heat have also dried up, meaning no team has shown considerable interest in signing the 34-year-old.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's Potential Move To Miami Heat Could Finally Materialise

Chris Paul moves up the all-time NBA Stats chart

Chris Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists so far this season and might still be an important player for OKC Thunder going forward. OKC Thunder lost to Denver Nuggets on Saturday night and will be preparing to bounce back on Monday night when they face Chicago Bulls at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC Thunder can still make it to the playoffs this season and may need every firepower available going forward.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love On Verge Of Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers For Boston Celtics