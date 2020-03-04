The Debate
Tim Duncan Scores First Win As Spurs' Acting Head Coach Over Michael Jordan's Hornets

Basketball News

Head coach Gregg Popovich's absence meant Spurs legend Tim Duncan took charge of his side against Hornets. Duncan's 1st game as HC saw Spurs pull a narrow win.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan was the acting head coach on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) during Spurs' 104-103 win over the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets. Duncan scored his first victory as head coach as he took charge after Gregg Popovich missed the game due to 'personal reasons'. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan And Kevin Garnett Lead The List For NBA Hall Of Fame

Spurs vs Hornets highlights: Tim Duncan takes charge in narrow win

Widely regarded as one of the best players in Spurs' history, Tim Duncan took the courtside position, much to the joy of the Spurs supporters. The Spurs vs Hornets game went down to the wire but the Hornets were eventually beaten by the narrowest of margins. Dejounte Murray scored 21 points in 28 minutes, while also adding five rebounds and six assists. DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes chipped in with 12 and 15 points respectively. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington starred for the Hornets with a combined 39 points. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Make 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame Final List

Spurs vs Hornets highlights: Tim Duncan wins on coaching debut

Spurs vs Hornets highlights: Tim Duncan speaks after beating Michael Jordan's side

Tim Duncan addressed the media after the game stating he received massive help from fellow assistants Becky Hamon, Will Hardy and Mitch Johnson as he took the seat in the "big-boy chair", by his own admission. 

While fans wondered if they could see Duncan leading a side sooner rather than later, Duncan shot down those opinions saying Gregg Popovich will be back and he will be happy to hand over the reins to him.

Also Read | Michael Jordan’s Poignant Kobe Tribute: ‘A Piece Of Me Died’

Spurs vs Hornets highlights

San Antonio Spurs are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 26-34 (win-loss) record. Greg Popovich missed the game vs Hornets. However, it is not known whether he is expected to return to the bench for the Friday night (Saturday IST) game against Brooklyn Nets. Spurs have not provided any update at the time of writing. 

Also Read | Joel Embiid Overtakes Tim Duncan, Becomes Fastest To Hit 2,000 Rebounds In NBA History

First Published:
COMMENT
