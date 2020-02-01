NBA Trade Rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell Trade Off?

Minnesota Timberwolves missed out on landing D'Angelo Russell last year. The player went on to join Golden State Warriors and signed a four-year contract worth just north of $117 million. Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins was the number one pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He will turn 25 years old next month. He is averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, while shooting just under 45 per cent overall and 33.3 per cent from 3-point range. NBA trade rumours hinted earlier that the duo could be involved in a swap deal but that seems to have changed in recent weeks.

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins pays tribute to NBA legend and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant

Andrew Wiggins set the ball on the FT line where Kobe hit the FT that put him past MJ on the all-time scoring list 😢



Kobe passed Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list against Minnesota in 2014 pic.twitter.com/Rk8sd2GUCS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 28, 2020

NBA trade rumours: Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade deal off the cards?

23-year-old D'Angelo Russell has played in 31 games for the Warriors, averaging 24.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. As per a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, "Minnesota has dangled Andrew Wiggins, who is on a similar contract as Russell and fills a greater positional need. But from a Warriors’ perspective, that’s still a questionable talent-for-talent swap. Most around the league view Russell as better than Wiggins. It’s a move only a panicked front office would make."

D'Angelo Russell posts throwback pictures along with Kobe Bryant

