Minnesota Timberwolves State They Won't Be Taking George Floyd's Death Lightly

The George Floyd death has led to thousands of people protesting in the USA despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Floyd was killed by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While surveillance videos showed a compliant Floyd being led by the officers, Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck while he cried out for help. Chauvin stopped only after Floyd ceased protesting. Though Chauvin was fired with a promise from Mayor Jacob Frey that it was the 'right call', protests continued both online and offline. A number of celebrities shared their views on social media, enraged at the blatant act of racial discrimination and police brutality.

After Floyd's death on Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, along with the president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and assistant general manager Joe Branch conducted a video call with players to discuss Floyd's murder. While talking to ESPN, Saunders admitted that being a white male in a position of leadership, he has never experienced the things some of their 'individual guys' have had to experience.

However, he stated that he is not taking the situation lightly. He added that he wanted to make sure that they became listeners, who would 'become more educated as people completely inexperienced in never getting the benefit of the doubt'. Saunders also talked about growing up in Minnesota, and how the incident has not been sitting well with him. He stated that silence can be deafening at times, and one needs to speak up when they have the chance to.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley also gave his opinion on the matter. As per Beasley, the Minnesota Timberwolves organisation and Saunders want the players to feel his presence, though he is not African-American. Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor talked to Yahoo Sports about the tragedy, referring to it as 'a shame'. He stated that losing a life is in itself a tragedy, which only gets worse due to the unfortunate situation in which it happened. Beasley further questioned the three policemen at the scene who did not try and help Floyd in any way.

Minnesota Timberwolves' President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said that they want to allow the team to get their feeling and emotions on the table so they can 'move past the pain and anger' and take part in causing some positive change. Beasley said the team talked about something so tragic never taking place again, and they want to be a part of that process. NBA stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Floyd's friend and retired NBA player Stephen Jackson have all taken to social media to voice their support.

