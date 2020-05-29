George Floyd's Death: Kylie Jenner Says Speaking Up Is Long Overdue

Just days ago, the news of George Floyd's death shocked people. Americans have been heavily protesting against the incident and are demanding justice for him. A lot of celebrities have also spoken about the event on their social media. The latest one to join them is Kylie Jenner who took to her social media to pen down an emotional note.

Kylie Jenner demands justice for George Floyd

Kylie Jenner shared a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr that says, "There comes a time when silence is betrayal". Sharing her thoughts on the incident, she wrote in the caption, "since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. I’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but I know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. I fear for my daughter and I hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much-needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍". [sic]

Hailey Bieber also spoke out on the incident and said that it is heartbreaking that they have to honour yet another life that was lost due to the violence and racism in the country. She concluded that changes need to be made and people need to be put behind bars for their actions. Singer Justin Bieber also took to his social media and shared a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr that said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter".

About the incident

A 46-year-old African American man named George Floyd passed away on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media inciting rage from people all over the globe. The explosive footage led to an FBI civil rights investigation and the firing of the officer and three colleagues who were also at the scene. The victims said in a media interaction that they treated George horribly and they should be charged with murder. As of now, the case is still in progress and the four officers related to the case have been fired.

