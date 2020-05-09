TP Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power Company will take on Cathay Life in the Women’s Super Basketball League this week. The teams will go head-to-head on Saturday, May 9 at 2:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TP vs CA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TP vs CA Dream11 prediction, TP vs CA Dream11 team, TP vs CA Dream11 top picks and all other details regarding the game.

Also Read: NBA Teams Start To Reopen, As Testing Plan Begins Emerging

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 preview

Both teams come into the match with differing results. Taiwan Power Company come into the game after losing their last game against ChungHwa Telecom. Their best players for Taiwan Power Company in their previous game were Lin Yi-Chun who had scored 4 points, 2 steals and 5 rebounds, Liu Xiye scored 15 points, and collected 2 rebounds and Chun-Huan Li racked up 9 points, and collected 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cathay Life (CA) enter the game after a victory over Taiyuan Textile. For Cathay Life their best players in the previous game were Lin Yu-Ting who scored 13 points, collected 7 rebounds, and provided 6 assists; Wei-An Chen with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Chen Yu-Chun scored 12 points, collected 4 rebounds and had 2 assists.

Also Read: NBA Players Skeptical Over 'bubble' Plans

TP vs CA Dream11 team: Cathay Life

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

Also Read: Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown Accused Of Shooting At 2 People

TP vs CA Dream11 team: TaiwanPower Company

Yi-Chun Liu, Ke-Shi Yu, Yi-Jun Lin, Chia-Wen Kuo, Xin-Yu Lai, Yizhi, Xin, Chun-Huan Li, Yi-Xuan Wu, Yijun Yi, Ya-Jie Li, You-Jig Jhang, Yuzhen Zhuan

Also Read: LeBron James Accused Of 'brand-building' After Tweeting Outrage At Ahmaud Arbery's Death

TP vs CA Dream11 top picks for likely starting 5

Here's the TP vs CA Dream11 starting 5 for the TP vs CA Dream11 game

TP vs CA Dream11: Cathay Life

Yu-Ting Lin, Wei-An Chen, Pin Lo, Yi-Xiu Zheng, Ya-En Han

TP vs CA Dream11: Taiwan Power Company

Yi-Chun Liu, Xin-Yu Lai, Ke-Shi Yu, Yi-Jun Lin, Chia-Wen Kuo

TP vs CA Dream11 team

Here are the TP vs CA Dream11 top picks for the game.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction

According to our TP vs CA Dream11 prediction, Cathay Life are the favourites to win the game in our TP vs CA Dream11 prediction.

Note: The TP vs CA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TP vs CA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.